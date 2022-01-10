Woke NYC Mayor Authorizes Noncitizens to Vote in U.S Elections

The newly sworn-in Democratic mayor declared Saturday that he supports legislation passed by the city council that allows 800,000 foreign nationals to vote in New York elections.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease,” Adams said.
“I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process.”
Nypost.com reports: The mayor did not specify the nature of his discussions or the concerns he raised.
Undocumented immigrants remain unable to cast local ballots under the new law, which gives legal non-Americans the right to vote for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough president, council member, or local ballot initiatives beginning in 2023.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden’s DOJ Refuses To Withdraw Memo Activating Counterterrorism FBI Against Parents Opposed to CRT - January 10, 2022
- Gretchen Witchmer Led a Violent ‘Insurrection’ and Then Bragged about It, New Video Shows - January 10, 2022
- Thrice Jabbed AOC Tests Positive for COVID after Partying in Drag Queen Bar - January 10, 2022