‘Woke’ NFL Player Kendrick Ladell Starling Indicted for Violent Child Rape

Former ‘woke’ NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling has been indicted for the brutal and repeated rape of a young child.

According to a Harrison County grand jury indictment, the victim was younger than 14 when Starling, 41, repeatedly raped her.

Starling was arrested last February for the rape after turning himself into the Marshall Police Department.

According to the indictment, Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim on or about June 1, 2017 through Dec. 29, 2020, during a period that was 30 or more days in duration.

Marshallnewsmessenger.com reports: Starling graduated from Marshall High School in 1999 and subsequently played college football at San Jose State. After college, Starling went on to play professionally as a wide receiver. According to the American Football Database, he was drafted in 2004 as a free agent to the Houston Texans and then played for both the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints practice squads in 2005. He last played for the Rhein Fire NFL Europe team in 2006.