‘Woke’ NBA Players Kneel During 9/11 Ceremony

Overpaid, overprivileged, woke atheltes at the NBA knelt for the National Anthen during the anniversary of 9/11 on Friday.

The NBA on Friday paid tribute to the thousands of Americans who lost their lives on September 11.

However, the NBA players weren’t having any of it, and decided to kneel during the National Anthem.

Rough look for NBA players to kneel for the national anthem on the anniversary of 9/11. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2020

NBA players kneeled during the national anthem on the anniversary of 9/11.



They couldn’t even stand to honor the heroes who sacrificed and died. It’s disgusting. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 12, 2020

Everyone knows why @nba kneels. On a day we remember the lives of the 2,996 lives lost, these guys kneel while a service member honors the flag with the anthem. I wish they would understand and know why #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/YML7OWBr6n — Stand Strong (@HatchOnTheRise) September 11, 2020