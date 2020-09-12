‘Woke’ NBA Players Kneel During 9/11 Ceremony

Overpaid, overprivileged, woke atheltes at the NBA knelt for the National Anthen during the anniversary of 9/11 on Friday.
The NBA on Friday paid tribute to the thousands of Americans who lost their lives on September 11.
However, the NBA players weren’t having any of it, and decided to kneel during the National Anthem.
Next time you see some of these infantile shaved apes kneel before you, insist they spit shine your shoes.
Why anyone pays good money to see these clowns jump around is a mystery.