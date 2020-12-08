‘Woke’ Liberals CANCEL Matthew McConaughey For The ‘Crime’ Of Defending Trump Supporters

An angry mob of ‘woke’ Twitter liberals are attempting to cancel actor Matthew McConaughey for the crime of defending Trump supporters in a recent interview.

McConaughey, a self-described “centrist,” slammed Hollywood leftists recently for condescending and patronizing Trump supporters. He made the comments during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast.

Brand asked McConaughey if he thought there was a pattern of “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in the entertainment industry when it came to political issues.

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand noted.

“There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent,” McConaughey responded.

McConaughey also said that liberals shouldn’t be surprised at Trump supporters challenging the election results given that’s exactly what they did in 2016.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” he said.

Summit.news reports: Despite the fact that McConaughey’s comments are fairly milquetoast, he immediately became the target of unhinged Twitter mob after he began trending.

One person accused the actor of being “alt-right.”

Turns out this whole time Matthew McConaughey was saying alt-right alt-right alt-right — Cola CHICAGO ill. (@thecolacorp) December 7, 2020

Another accused him of acting like a “privileged white man.”

Matthew McConaughey out here acting like the privileged white man he was raised to be??? pic.twitter.com/6rF3DdB0Jm — CPS (@so_caly86) December 7, 2020

Another user perfectly illustrated McConaughey’s point about liberals being patronizing by calling him a “redneck.”

y’all are actually surprised that matthew mcconaughey is a redneck? pic.twitter.com/4ZABPeuEHT — ✖️ 𝕰𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖍 𝕻𝖚𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖊 ✖️ (@GoldieLOXZ) December 7, 2020

Others immediately played the “racist” card, despite McConaughey’s comments having literally nothing to do with race.

Sorry Matthew McConaughey, racism is not something that can be fixed by taking your shirt off. — Sari Gagnon (@ScariSariGagnon) December 7, 2020

So what you’re telling me is Matthew McConaughey is an ally for the racist a-holes who’ve been causing havoc in the last 4 years!! So what I’m really reading is that he’s a M*GA sympathizer. So therefore he’s also a racist!! Sir BUH bye. pic.twitter.com/vBOAKnlhgq — Gayelle A.🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@NappturalBella) December 7, 2020

So apparently Matthew McConaughey is defending white ppl on the Right.

FUCK THAT! I’m a white guy from the South, and trust me when I tell you the vast majority of white Republicans are vile & racist as fuck. Forgiving & making peace w them is the WORST mistake we can make. — Deez 🎄 (@D4Real8645) December 7, 2020