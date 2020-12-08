‘Woke’ Liberals CANCEL Matthew McConaughey For The ‘Crime’ Of Defending Trump Supporters

McConaughey, a self-described “centrist,” slammed Hollywood leftists recently for condescending and patronizing Trump supporters. He made the comments during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast.
Brand asked McConaughey if he thought there was a pattern of “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in the entertainment industry when it came to political issues.
“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand noted.
“There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent,” McConaughey responded.
McConaughey also said that liberals shouldn’t be surprised at Trump supporters challenging the election results given that’s exactly what they did in 2016.
“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” he said.
Summit.news reports: Despite the fact that McConaughey’s comments are fairly milquetoast, he immediately became the target of unhinged Twitter mob after he began trending.
One person accused the actor of being “alt-right.”
Another accused him of acting like a “privileged white man.”
Another user perfectly illustrated McConaughey’s point about liberals being patronizing by calling him a “redneck.”
Others immediately played the “racist” card, despite McConaughey’s comments having literally nothing to do with race.
