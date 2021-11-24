Woke Liberals BAN the Term ‘Sex Offender’ Because It Offends Sex Offenders

The ‘woke’ Colorado Sex Offender Management Board has voted to ban the term “sex offender” because it offends actual sex offenders.

No, this is NOT satire.

“The board’s decision passed following a 10-6 vote on Nov. 19 will not change the language used in criminal justice proceedings, the Colorado Sex Offender registry, or the name of the Colorado Sex Offender Management Board itself,” the Federalist reports.

“It does, however, apply to the “Standards and Guidelines for the Assessment, Evaluation, Treatment and Behavioral Monitoring of Adult Sex Offenders.”

Summit.news reports: Instead of being called sex offenders, the criminal pervs will now be referred to as “adults who commit sexual offenses.”

According to the Denver Post, the change is being made because sex offenders have faced “harsh” treatment and that is “counterproductive to the goal of rehabilitation.”

“I doubt the Denver Post regards the appalling treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse overly harsh. Sex criminals (e.g., liberal martyr Joseph Rosenbaum) have the sympathy of the progressive establishment. Decent kids trying to protect people’s property from leftist rioters do not,” comments Dave Blount.

The CDC also recently released a ‘woke’ guide to patrolling language which urged people to refer to inmates or prisoners as “people who are incarcerated or detained,” while calling criminals “people in pre-trial or with charge” or “people who were formerly incarcerated.”

While the state concerns itself with protecting the feelings of criminal sex offenders, child molesters are also being increasingly coddled by the system.

A “non-binary” associate professor at Old Dominion University recently called for the “stigma” of pedophilia to be ‘delegitimized’.