‘Woke’ Liberal Sentenced to Prison for Raping a Dog

A far-left convicted pedophile trans woman has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after photos emerged of her engaging in sexual acts with a dog.

Claire Goodier, a biological male previously known as John, had her devices seized by police during a routing check, according to 4W.

The police discovered sickening evidence of bestiality, which began in 2019, and confiscated the devices for a full analysis.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: After two years, police discovered 31 images of Goodier raping a dog, which occurred in December of 2018.

Goodier reportedly admitted to the act, stating that she sought the experience after fantasizing about having sex with an animal.

It was there that Goodier took part in sexual acts with others and the animal.

During the December 2018 incident, Goodier had also been in breach of a suspended sentence order, which had been imposed in May of 2018 for failing to follow the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.

In 2006 and 2009, Goodier was convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Judge Steven Everett called the Goodier’s act with the dog in addition to other adults “despicable,” “disgusting,” and “depraved.”

“Simon Mills, defending, said his client had always been ‘frank and honest’ with the probation service and although accepting the behaviour had been depraved and disgusting, called on the Judge to consider another suspended sentence,” wrote the Daily Mail.

“This incident took place some three years ago. ‘The picture now is one of sporadic offending,” said Mills. “This is not a case where the offending is getting more and more serious. She will do everything asked of her by the court and there are tentative signs of improvement in her attitude and approach.”

Judge Everett told Goodier he did agree with the probation service assessing her as being a low risk of re-offending as he sent her to prison.

“You are a long, long way from changing your life. You deceitfully took part in a cocaine-fueled incident with other persons,” said Everett. “Since the terrible offense took place you kept the images unashamedly for your own sexual gratification.”

“In the middle of all this, you failed to comply with the terms of an order, which some might say is a minor breach, but it’s not for the first time,” he continued. “Your record is appalling and it could be said you were astonishingly lucky not to go to prison previously. A message must go out that if you commit such disgusting behavior then you must go to prison.”