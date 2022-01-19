Several unjabbed girls at a ‘woke’ school in Los Angeles were subjected to child abuse because they chose not to receive the vaccine.

The girls at the New West Charter school were forced to sit outside on the pavement behind warning tape, and were banned from using the restroom.

School police are seen outside the warning tape, keeping the girls imprisoned in the area.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: One little girl describes the abuse: “I’m a student at New West Charter School and I’m here with five other girls. Four of them are freshmen, one is a junior and I’m a sophomore. And we are being threatened to be suspended because we don’t have the COVID 19 vaccine. And we’re being refused of the right to attend school… And we’re being closed off by this caution tape thing. We’re being segregated from the rest of the school.”

This may be a good time to switch schools.

The girls posted video from behind their warning tape.