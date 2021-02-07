‘WOKE’ INSURRECTION: Antifa & BLM Flood D.C. Streets, Chanting ‘if We Don’t Get It, Burn It Down’

An angry mob of Black Lives Matter and Antifa activsts flooded the streets of Washington, D.C. Saturday night threatning to burn the place down to the ground.

Thugs from the far-left groups yelled at police and harassed outdoor diners while chanting “if we don’t get it, burn it down.”

Like most similar incidents involving Black lives Matter and Antifa, the mainstream media took zero interest in covering the threats of violence.

Nationalfile.com reports: The gathering of Black Lives Matter and Antifa agitators was dubbed the “FTP March,” a reference to “F**k The police.”

Let’s join @TTCabolition at the mutual aid event & FTP march!



Mutual Aid —> DuPont Circle from 3:30pm – 5:30pm



March —> Dupont Circle at 6:30pm



Y’all know what to bring but here’s a refresher:

– Bring a mask & water

– Bring a friend or two

– Wear black

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/N4gl6EuFeL — DC Youth Liberation Front (@dcylf) February 6, 2021

The mob tramped through multiple streets, shining flashlights in the windows of residents and local businesses.

Unlike recent pro-Trump protests where multiple protesters were attacked and shot by law enforcement, D.C. police appeared to show little interest in controlling or halting the march.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa agitators were allowed to shout critical race theory propaganda at outdoor diner while bicycle-mounted police stood by and looked on in silence.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa agitators repeatedly screamed “If we don’t get it, burn it down!” at various points during the march.

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

The marchers shouted pro-insurrection slogans just days after MSNBC host Nicole Wallace fantasized about the U.S. government “going after and killing” conservative election integrity and anti-lockdown protesters with a drone strike, drawing parallels to targeted assassinations of Muslims under the Obama administration:

MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace made some strange comments Friday while discussing her distaste for anti-election fraud and anti-lockdown protests, talking about “attacking terrorism at its root” and “going after and killing” American citizens with “a drone strike” for the “crime of inciting violence.” Wallace continued, “But my question for you is around incitement. Um, we had a policy, and it was very controversial, it was carried out under the Bush years and under the Obama years, of attacking terrorism at its root. Of going after and killing, and in the case of Anwar al-Awlaki an American, a Yemeni-American, with a drone strike for the crime of inciting violence, inciting terrorism.” “Mitch McConnell was in the Senate then, he was in the Senate after 9-11 too, how does Mitch McConnell, who understands that the way you root out terrorism is to take on – in the case of Islamic terrorism, kill – those who incite it, how does he does not vote to convict someone that he said, on the floor of the Senate, incited an insurrection,” Wallace concluded.

Saturday night’s Black Lives Matter gathering far more accurately met the definition of “insurrection” and “inciting violence,” than working-class election integrity protests, but received no coverage from the corporate media.