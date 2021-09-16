‘Woke’ Guardian Newspaper Names Anthony Fauci ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the authoritarian NIAID director – has been named “The Sexiest Man Alive” by British newspaper the Guardian.

Many are wondering if the title awarded to the 80-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter who has botched America’s response to Coronavirus is some kind of joke.

Unfortunately, it’s not a joke.

The Guardian’s Instagram post claims Fauci “has become an unlikely cult hero for millions of people during the COVID pandemic.”

Theblaze.com reported on the “Fauci” doc earlier this week, particularly in regard to the manner in which it’s getting savaged online. “Pure garbage,” “Worst doc ever,” and “This man belongs in prison” are just a few of the descriptions observers offered.

But the Guardian gave some ink to the doc’s creators on the Instagram post.

“At the core of Tony’s popularity is that people intuit that this is a man who is speaking the truth and will not let anything stand in the way,” John Hoffman, co-director, told the newspaper. “Tony is the signal amid the noise. People are able to sense that there’s a lot of noise, and their ears are trying to find the signal, and Tony is the signal.”

The following are the first 10 reactions as of 5 p.m. EST seen at the top of Instagram post:

“You must be joking.”

“Nope.”

“Tell me more about glorification.”

“Yikes.”

“Are you joking?”

“Wait, what?”

“Satire, I assume?”

“Wouldn’t trust him with a brush.”

“Is this the plot of a Twilight Zone episode?”

And number 10 may be the best reply of the bunch: “The sexiest gain of function researcher funder.”

You get the idea.

More than 28,000 people signed a Change.org petition last year asking People Magazine to name Fauci the Sexiest Man Alive.

“His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety. He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm,” the petition description read. “For sapiophiles and many others, he is the definitive Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.”

The New York Post reported that actor Michael B. Jordan received People’s title last year.