‘Woke’ Game of Thrones Actress Makes GQ’s Men of the Year List

Woke Hollywood actress Emma D’Arcy, who appears in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “House of the Dragon,” has made this year’s GQ “Men of the Year” list, despite the fact that she’s a biological woman.
D’Arcy, who made headlines for identifying as the franchise’s first non-binary lead, is a woman who goes by “they/them” pronouns.
“The much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones did not disappoint either, and House of the Dragon owes much of its plaudits to breakout star Emma D’Arcy who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen,” GQ wrote in their list of honorees.
Thepostmillennial.com reports: The announcement caused some confusion on social media, but D’Arcy isn’t the only biological female honoree to have made the “Men of the Year” list.
Other women, including English actress Marisa Abela and actress Sheila Atim were also included by GQ.
GQ has added women to its Man of the Year list in the past. Last year Dame Vivienne Westwood was named as a “Game Changer” on the list.
In September, GQ carefully constructed a heroic narrative surrounding progressive congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and likened her fight against capitalism to the fight against slavery.
