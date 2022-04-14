‘Woke’ Game of Thrones Actor Arrested on Pedophilia Charges

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Joseph Gatt was arrested last week at his Los Angeles home on child rape charges, according to the LAPD.

Gatt was released the same day on $5,000 bail, TMZ reported.

“On April 6, 2022, around 4:45 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a residential search warrant at the home of Joseph Gatt in the area of 3rd Street and La Jolla, after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines. He was subsequently arrested by detectives for an outstanding felony warrant for California Penal Code 288.3(a) – Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense.” LAPD declared in a press release.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In “Game of Thrones,” Gatt played the role of Thenn Warg. He also has had roles in “Dumbo,” “Thor” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.” He has a small role in the upcoming DC film “Black Adam.” – Variety reported.

Joseph Gatt denied the allegations on Wednesday.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me,” the actor said. “They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.”

He added, “I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”