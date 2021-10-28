‘Woke’ Freelance CNN Cameraman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Matt Gaetz & His Children

A senior freelance camera operator who regularly worked for CNN has been arrested for threatning to murder Rep. Matt Gaetz and his entire family.

The death threats were made in January, days after the Capitol riot, according to a leaked indictment.

Eugene Huelsman, a 58-year-old cameraman, was arrested last week in Los Angeles over the threat, which was made when Huelsman called Gaetz’s office and said he’d “put a bullet” in the Republican congressman and his children.

“Tell [Matt Gaetz] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman said, according to court documents. “I’m coming for him… I’m gonna f**king kill him… I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f**king kids too.”

Rt.com reports: Gaetz had described only days before news of Huelsman’s arrest his fear that death threats against him were not being taken seriously enough.

“I think someone may be trying to kill me and if they are successful I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest,” he said on the House floor last week.

Huelsman’s indictment was issued by a grand jury in May, and Gaetz believes his recent criticism of law enforcement officials is what prompted the arrest and the unsealing of the indictment.

“If they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and [make] the threats to kill us, not just some of them,” he told Politico, adding that he believes the Justice Department is “biased against Republicans.”

The congressman said he’d previously turned over the voice message from Huelsman to Capitol Police. Gaetz said Capitol Police had also recommended the arrest to the Department of Justice of someone who threatened him on Twitter and came to Washington, DC, though that unidentified man remains free.

BREAKING: Eugene “Gene” Huelsman, a longtime camera operator for CNN, ABC, NBC, and others, has been ARRESTED for threatening to kill Matt Gaetz and his family.



Another man who recently threatened Rep. Gaetz is still free after the DOJ blocked USCP's recommendation for arrest. pic.twitter.com/JbIe3LJAY5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 27, 2021

Huelsman had received multiple Emmy Award nominations for his work as a camera operator, working on multiple reality series, as well as with late-night comedian Conan O’Brien. He has worked for numerous networks over the years, including CNN. Huelsman’s association with the left-leaning network is what many conservative critics honed in on, with several blasting the network and calling the threat in question “beyond sickening.”

“This is CNN!” former Donald Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka tweeted, mocking a slogan often used by the network.

An award winning @CNN camera man has been arrested for threatening to kill my friend @mattgaetz.



The deranged Democrat activist in the media tell lies about us that truly lead to constant death threats & harassment.



Blueanon is truly dangerous.https://t.co/uEgy9wszb7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 27, 2021

Why is CNN not reporting that one of its camera operators threatened to murder @MattGaetz and family? Kind of appears to be an important story. Imagine it was a Fox News camera operator and a Democrat politician. @BrianStelter would but pulling his eyebrow hair out of his head. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 27, 2021

Gaetz has also highlighted Huelsman’s work for CNN, after a network communications director described Huelsman as a “freelancer” who hasn’t been with the network in years, calling it “dishonest” to describe him as an employee.

“Dishonesty is your organizing principle. And you are dangerous,” Gaetz replied.

Your freelancer threatened to kill me.



Your technical director admitted you propagandize my life because I’m “so conservative” & “a problem for the Democratic Party.”



Dishonesty is your organizing principle. And you are dangerous.



Receipts here 👇https://t.co/FgMZqJeJdh https://t.co/MeAZTMYx6r — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 27, 2021

Huelsman has been released on bond, but is scheduled to make a court appearance in Pensacola, Florida this week.