‘Woke’ Disney Claims America Is ‘Fundamentally Racist’ ‘Founded On Discrimination’

Walt Disney Co. claims America is a fundamentally racist country and is pushing ‘divisive’ critical race theory on its staff.

The company has ceated and sponsored a 21 day racial equity challenge and told employees to complete a white privilege checklist, and even passed around a worksheet saying that white employees should, amongst other things, defund the police and participate in reparations

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Disney is now saying they need to reject the idea of equality, that people should be treated equally, and pursue a policy of equity where people achieve equal outcomes.

RT reports: Disney training materials obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo include a program called “Reimagine Tomorrow,” which features instruction on “microaggressions,” “white fragility” and “allyship.” It refers to America’s “long history of systemic racism and transphobia” and calls for creating “equality of the outcome,” rather than equal treatment and equal opportunity.

According to a trove of whistleblower materials, Disney has launched a “diversity and inclusion” program, called “Reimagine Tomorrow,” which includes trainings on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” “white fragility,” “white saviors,” “microaggressions,” and “antiracism.” pic.twitter.com/l41Dltugfg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

White employees, who are asked to complete a “white privilege checklist,” are taught to squash any suggestion that accusations against them might be false. “Examine and work through feelings of guilt, shame and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to healed,” the training materials say.

Disney also instructs white employees to promote the skills and qualities of their black colleagues when those colleagues aren’t present “to provide visibility and sponsorship.” Staffers also are told to “learn what to say and what not to say” to their black co-workers. They’re also advised to automatically give “validation” if a colleague shares an experience. “Do not question or debate black colleagues’ lived experience,” the guide says, including any suggestion that a particular comment or action wasn’t race-based.

Phrases such as “all lives matter” and “I don’t see color” are condemned as “colorblind ideologies and rhetoric” that are “harmful and hurtful.” Employees are advised not to rely on black co-workers to educate them about race, which would be “emotionally taxing.”

Resources recommended for further study include the New York Times’ historically inaccurate “1619 Project,” the Black Lives Matter website, an article calling for police departments to be defunded, and materials for indoctrinating children in critical race theory.

Next, participants are asked to complete a “white privilege checklist”: “I am white,” I am heterosexual,” “I am a man,” “I still identity as the gender I was born in,” “I have never been raped,” “I don’t rely on public transportation,” and “I have never been called a terrorist.” pic.twitter.com/hcTVp9Tnz1 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Rufo said Disney also distributed a worksheet telling white employees to defund the police, participate in reparations and “decolonize” their bookshelves. The company also sponsored a “21-day racial equity and social justice challenge,” in which participants are told they “all have been raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.”

A screenshot from a document titled “Allyship for Race Consciousness” shared by Christopher F. Rufo.

In addition to the white-privilege checklist, employees are given a document on how they can help “make change” by pivoting from “white-dominant culture” to “something different.” Among the values condemned as perpetuating “white supremacy culture” are competition, perfectionism, individualism and “skeptical management.”

Finally, participants are told they must “pivot” from “white dominant culture” to “something different.” The document claims that “competition,” “individualism,” “timeliness,” and “comprehensiveness” are “white dominant” values that “perpetuate white supremacy culture.” pic.twitter.com/f4Z9LSv8Ir — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Disney is far from alone in pushing critical race theory on its employees. Government agencies, school districts and companies across the US have adopted such programs. For instance, Coca-Cola had mandatory training in which employees were told to be “less white.”

President Joe Biden restored such training at federal agencies immediately upon taking office in January, when he rescinded a ban ordered by former President Donald Trump. Republican controlled states, such as Idaho, Oklahoma and Iowa, have taken steps in recent weeks to ban such teaching in their schools and universities.

Note: Disney has faced protests over its labor practices in developing countries repeatedly…. but that hasn’t stopped the company from preaching the woke concept of equity.