Woke CNN Reporter Robbed in San Francisco While Live on Air Reporting on Street Crime

CNN reporter Kyung Lah visited San Francisco with the intention of addressing rumors regarding voter discontent in the Democrat-run city due to the high level of street crime. Ironically, while she was was broadcasting live on air, the woke reporter became a victim of street robbery in broad daylight.

In a report published by the San Francisco Chronicle, more than half of the city’s residents in a poll said that they had been victims of theft as crime in the city continues to skyrocket.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

CNN reporter Kyung Lah had been given hired security to watch her and her rental car, however this was not enough as her vehicle was broke into on Friday whilst she was on the air.

The reporter live tweeted her experience of having her eyes opened to the reality of life in the Democrat-run city:

Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/3zcCzckavW — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

“Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous.”

“Our hired security guard tried to grab the crooks (I’m glad he didn’t get hurt!) but he got this picture of the getaway car. To the jerks who stole our stuff— I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught.”

Our hired security guard tried to grab the crooks (I’m glad he didn’t get hurt!) but he got this picture of the getaway car.

To the jerks who stole our stuff— I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught pic.twitter.com/k7VL0J9JHJ — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

“San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough.

“Now I’m about to try and get a Southwest Air flight back to Los Angeles without ID or passport since they were both stolen. I’ll let you know how that goes.”

San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough. pic.twitter.com/Hi7UPSG5g5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

“Because so many people get their cars broken into and their bags stolen, Southwest Air was very used to my lack-of-ID problem and smoothly gave me my ticket after a brief security check.”

When the thieves struck, Lah and producer Jason Kravarik were inside San Francisco’s City Hall, and the criminals managed to escape with two bags, including Lah’s passport, stolen from inside the rental car.

The exploding crime rate in San Francisco has taken residents by surprise, although as far back as June 2022 there was a recall of George Soros’ District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was notoriously soft on crime.

In 2023, there have been a total of 525 reported robberies in San Francisco, and there are little signs of this epidemic slowing down as we move into the summer months.