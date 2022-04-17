‘Woke’ Californians Vote to Ban the Bible

In a social experiment conducted by Mark Dice, ‘woke’ Californians in San Diego voted to outright ban the Bible when asked to sign a petition.
Many of their reactions will stun you:
This comes as a New York Times piece on Good Friday declared that ‘God is dead.’
