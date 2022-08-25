Woke California To Ban ALL Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

6 SHARES LinkedIn Email Reddit Telegram

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to ban all gas-powered cars by 2035, a development Democrats are hailing as a victory over “climate change.”

The move will be voted on by California’s Air Resources Board Thursday, and will establish strict quotas on new car sales for coming years, with a goal of 100% of new vehicles to be electric by 2035.

CNN reports: “Starting with 2026 models, 35% of new cars, SUVs and small pickups sold in California would be required to be zero-emission vehicles. That quota would increase each year, expected to reach 51% of all new car sales in 2028, 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. The quotas also would allow 20% of zero-emission cars sold to be plug-in hybrids.”

Newswars.com reports: The New York Times admits California’s imposition of the new rule is important as many other states will follow its lead on emission regulations.

The restrictions are important because not only is California the largest auto market in the United States, but more than a dozen other states typically follow California’s lead when setting their own auto emissions standards. […] At least 12 other states could potentially adopt the new California zero-emissions vehicle mandate relatively soon; another five states, which follow California’s broader vehicle pollution reduction program, are expected to adopt the rule in a year or so. If those states follow through, the restrictions on gasoline-vehicle sales would apply to about one-third of the United States’ auto market.

If passed, the new regulations would come on the heels of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which dedicates $370 billion for electric vehicle tax credits, charging stations and investment in new “clean energy” initiatives.

It’s as yet unclear how cars being charged using electricity produced by coal-burning and nuclear power plants would decrease carbon emitted in the state, but that’s not a question being asked or addressed by so-called climate experts.