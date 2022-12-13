Woke Brigade Forces Cambridge Dictionary To Change Definition of ‘Woman’ To Include Biological Males

Cambridge Dictionary has changed its definition of the word “woman” to include anyone who identifies as female, including biological males. In contrast, the traditional definition, which has been used for centuries in the English language, defines a woman as “an adult human female being.”

The online dictionary, which has betrayed its own history by submitting to the woke brigade, now defines a “woman” as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth,” according to its website.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The dictionary provides examples of how to use the new definition in conversation. In one example, the dictionary writes “[M]ary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.” Another example claims “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office.”

Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022

The change was met with pushback from many, who argued that redefining society’s categorization of gender and sex is harmful and inaccurate.

“Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman’,” Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted.

Rufo also pointed out that the dictionary used the pronoun “they” to describe the subject rather than “she”.

“Notice that the dictionary writers say ‘*they* may have been.’ They couldn’t bring themselves to write ‘she may have been,’ because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell,” he tweeted.

“Ceding linguistic territory to the radical Left. What could go wrong?” conservative commentator Rita Panahi wrote.

Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke wrote, “F-ing traitors to the truth. Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is [not going to make it].”

1984 wasn't supposed to be a how-to manual. https://t.co/Qr6jJn0JYX — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 12, 2022

A Cambridge Dictionary spokesperson told The Telegraph that the decision to update the term was made in October.

“They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used,” the spokesperson reportedly said. “The first definition at the entry for woman remains unchanged and continues to be ‘an adult female human being’.”

The spokesperson then explained that the dictionary is constantly changing “to reflect changes in how English is used, based on analysis of data from this corpus.”

“Our dictionaries are written for learners of English and are designed to help users understand English as it is currently used,” the spokesperson said. “They are compiled by analysing a large corpus of English texts (over two billion words in total) taken from all areas of writing and publishing, which allows us to see exactly how language is used.”

Daily Caller report: In addition to updating the term “woman,” the term “man” was also revised to include reference to biological women.

Man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Like the other entry, the dictionary provided examples of how to use the newly defined word in a sentence, writing that “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born.)”

“Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition,” the dictionary also wrote to put the term in context.

Cambridge Dictionary did not immediately respond to requests for comment.