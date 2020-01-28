Woke Biden: ‘Transgender Equality Is the Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has declared that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

On Saturday the former Vice President vowed to do everything in his power to protect people who identify as a different sex to the one they were born with.

“Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” Biden stated. “There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Biden’s tweet comes as Sanders, a Vermont senator and his 2020 rival, faces criticism for amplifying Rogan’s semi-endorsement. In a recent podcast episode, Rogan said that he will “probably” vote for Sanders.

“He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from,” Rogan said.

The Sanders campaign shared a clip from Rogan’s show on Thursday.

Rogan, who has 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube and has interviewed Sanders in addition to Democratic presidential hopefuls Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and entrepreneur Andrew Yang on his podcast, often discusses political correctness and high-profile stories about transgender issues that spark outrage among conservatives. Far-left activists have called him a “bigot” or accused him of embracing bigots.

The Human Rights Campaign on Friday condemned the “endorsement.”

“Rogan’s vicious rhetoric has dehumanized transgender people by misgendering them and promoting misinformation,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “It is disappointing that the Sanders campaign has accepted and promoted the endorsement. The Sanders campaign must reconsider this endorsement and the decision to publicize the views of someone who has consistently attacked and dehumanized marginalized people.”

The Sanders campaign defended itself from backlash in a statement on Friday.

“Sharing a big tent requires including those who do not share every one of our beliefs, while always making clear that we will never compromise our values,” a top Sanders aide said. “The truth is that by standing together in solidarity, we share the values of love and respect that will move us in the direction of a more humane, more equal world.”