Witness Confirms Prince Andrew Met With Epstein’s Child Sex Slave Virginia Roberts

A new witness has come forward confirming that Prince Andrew met with Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex slave Virginia Roberts.

According to the witness, she “vividly” remembers seeing the Duke of York dancing with Roberts at Tramp nightclub, London.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents five women who who were raped by Epstein, revealed she has a sixth client who claims she saw Prince Andrew with Ms. Roberts – now Ms. Giuffre – on the same night in 2001 that Roberts says she was raped by the Duke for the first time aged 17 years old.

Ms. Giuffre was was taken as Epstein’s “sex slave” when she was just 15 and trafficked by the convicted sex offender to Prince Andrew on three separate occasions.

Canberratimes.com.au reports: Andrew, who strenuously denies the allegations, is facing calls to talk to the FBI and US prosecutors.

Bloom told a press conference in New York that the girl stepped on Andrew’s foot by mistake while dancing next to him and a friend pointed out who he was.

She said: “She thought to herself ‘oh my God, I’m in the presence of a royal’. It was a very big moment to her.

“She says that she gawked at him because he was a prince.

“After she was done staring at him for quite some time, she looked at who he was with and it was a very young girl about her age.

“And in the photographs that she has seen since, she identifies that young woman, or girl, as Virginia Roberts.”

Bloom said the woman came forward because she was “incensed” that Andrew had denied meeting Giuffre in his BBC Newsnight interview.

“Because he is a very powerful person, she is in fear of the repercussions to her,” Bloom said, adding she had contacted the FBI on her behalf.

In an interview with the BBC’s Panorama programme, Giuffre told how she was left “horrified and ashamed” after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

She claimed she danced with him in Tramp nightclub, adding he was “the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life” and “his sweat was… raining basically everywhere”.

During his Newsnight interview, the duke said the alleged encounter in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express restaurant for a party.

He also said he does not recall meeting Giuffre and had a medical condition at the time, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, that meant he did not sweat.

Andrew stepped down from royal public life in November after the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight appearance.

He was accused of showing a lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims and of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced US financier.

Ms Bloom held a joint press conference with a spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn, who are calling for the US to extradite Anne Sacoolas, who was given diplomatic immunity after being charged with causing the teenager’s death in a road crash.

She said Andrew needs to “answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his own behaviour”, adding: “In both countries everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.”