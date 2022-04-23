With Everyone Distracted By Ukraine, WHO Plans Power Grab To Override US Constitution

While everyone is looking at Ukraine, the World Health Organization is planning a power grab to give it legal powers over the pandemic response in the United States, overriding and superseding the US Constitution.

James Rogusky has put together an amazing resource on his Substack, alerting us about what is happening behind-the-scenes and issuing an urgent call-to-action with key information regarding what we can do to stop this attempt at centralizing pharmaceutical fascism. Parts of this resource are shared below.

On January 12, 2022, the United States submitted a number of amendments to the IHR that will give away even more of our sovereignty and greatly empower the World Health Organization (WHO) to restrict YOUR health related rights and freedoms.

The 75th meeting of the World Health Assembly will be held in Geneva, Switzerland this May 22-28, 2022. The Assembly will vote on the amendments to the IHR. They are very likely to pass and be enacted into International law unless “We the People” stand up against this attack on our sovereignty.

These amendments to the International Health Regulations do NOT need to be approved by two-thirds of the US Senate. We have already agreed to obey the IHR by virtue of our membership in the United Nations and the World Health Organization. We have already given away some of our sovereignty. These amendments will give away even more.

In addition to the proposed amendments to the IHR, the WHO has also set up an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) that is actively negotiating an international “Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.” The proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is separate from, and in addition to, the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations I just mentioned.

The “Pandemic Treaty” is being drafted and negotiated as we speak.

A summary of the proposed treaty could legally empower the WHO to do the following:

Increased surveillance

A “One Health” approach

A direct attack on sovereignty via outside data

The WHO may unilaterally decide

Enable health care workers to be brought in.

The deliberations of the Emergency Committee are shared with states, but not necessarily with the public.

The “Compliance Committee” will have investigatory powers within each country – another loss of sovereignty.

Amendments come into effect more quickly (in 6 months instead of 18).

Change the definition of a pandemic (again) in order to declare unjustified pandemics. The WHO could declare almost anything to be a pandemic – heart disease, cancer, diabetes, mental illness, etc.

Impose lockdowns worldwide, centrally from the UN.

Enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the individual people of the world.

Implement universal vaccination mandates and digital vaccine passports.

Develop norms and standards for digital technology related to international travel for international contact tracing.

Develop surveillance systems that would link into each country’s national health system.

Give incentives for countries to report new viruses or variants, keeping up the ongoing fear.

Promote untested medicines and vaccines developed against new viruses that only feed the profits of drug companies.

Mandate the sharing of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses.

Institute guidelines on how each member country would pay fees to the World Health Organization in addition to the annual membership fees each member country is already paying.

THIS IS A VEILED ATTEMPT TO “LEGALIZE” CENTRALIZED PHARMACEUTICAL FASCISM UNDER THE GUISE OF PANDEMIC PREVENTION AND PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE.

Basically, the power that the WHO currently has under the declared State of Emergency (which is completely bogus, there is no pandemic) they now want to keep forever. With this treaty, they intend to cement and expand their centralized control of world governments.

The World Health Organization wants sovereign nations to sign a treaty that would grant additional legal authority to the WHO which would enable them to force their “One Health” decisions upon every country of the world.

In addition, the WHO wants more money ($10-$31 billion dollars per year!)

The WHO’s priority is NOT public health. The WHO’s real priority is capturing more power and money for itself and its corporate and its Non-Governmental Organization accomplices.

The WHO needs to be disbanded, not given any more power!!!

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is currently accepting comments from the general public to determine the topics that may be included in the “Pandemic Treaty”.

The time to speak out and stand up for your rights is NOW – but they’re not making it very easy.

The WHO website says that the first round of hearings will be held through a webcast on 12-13 April 2022. Sessions times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST).

12 April 8AM-11AM • 2PM-5PM

13 April 9AM-12PM • 3PM-6PM

A second round of hearings is planned for 16-17 June.

It doesn’t provide a link or anything, it just says, “more information will be added to this page when available.”

In the meantime, research to find out who represents your country in the World Health Assembly.

For the US, that person is Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who leads the U.S. delegation to the World Health Assembly.

You can share your opinions with him directly via email at: Xavier.Becerra@HHS.gov or on Twitter at @SecBecerra

Americans can also reach out to Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary of HHS for Global Affairs. Her Twitter handles are @HHS_ASGA and her personal account: @globalgamechngr

Rogusky proposes:

THE PEOPLE’S TREATY

To Preserve Our Health Related Human Rights

All people eventually die. Health is not guaranteed. The law can and must guarantee and protect health related freedoms.

Article 1

Governments do not get to suspend human rights because of “emergencies.”

Regardless of the scope and/or severity of any disease outbreak or pandemic, human rights remain inalienable and may not be abridged.

Article 2

The good of a nation is the sum total of the benefits enjoyed by all its people.

The rights of nations, states, provinces, groups and organizations are subservient to inalienable human rights.

Article 3

Bureaucrats do not have the right to deny potentially life-saving medications to anyone.

The right to try is an inalienable right. Each and every human being, alone, or in consultation with the healthcare practitioner of their choice, has the inalienable right to choose the form of treatment that they wish to utilize in order to maintain or restore their health.

Article 4

The right to refuse treatment is an inalienable right.

Bodily autonomy is sacrosanct and must ALWAYS be respected. No person, no organization and no governmental body has the right to demand that another person consume, inject or apply any treatment to their body.

Article 5

Discrimination based on medical status is wrong.

No person, no organization and no governmental body has the right to place any form of restrictions that require healthy people to subject themselves to any form of treatment or test in order to enjoy their inalienable right to travel, work, seek education, or gain access to public spaces or businesses.

Article 6

Lockdowns and/or quarantines of healthy people are wrong.

All people who are ill with diseases that are transmissible have a moral obligation to separate themselves fro other people, but other people must be allowed to visit with the ill person so long as proper personal protective equipment is utilized.

Article 7

We demand complete transparency.

All depersonalized data from all clinical studies should be immediately available to everyone in the world to review in real time.

Article 8

Everyone has the right to their own opinion.

Every person’s experience is a valuable scientific observation. All human beings have the inalienable right to publicly express their opinion regarding the effectiveness (or lack thereof) of any treatment.

Article 9

Guilt cannot be legislated or contracted away.

All manufacturers, distributors, sellers and administrators of health care products and/or procedures must be held liable for any and all damages caused by their products and services.

Article 10

Government officials may start emergencies, but the people must be able to end them.

Speed can be an important factor in reacting to an emergency, but democratic principles demand that “We the People” have the right to determine when we believe the danger has passed.

For more info, visit: ThePeoplesTreaty.com