Wireless Headphones ‘Pumps Radiation into Your Brain’ – Biochemist Claims

Wireless headphones could pump radiation directly into your brain and harm your health, a biochemist has claimed.

According to Jerry Phillips, professor of biochemistry at the University of Colorado at Colorado Spring, there is evidence which “indicates potential concerns for human health and development from all technologies that operate at radio frequencies.”

Metro.co.uk reports: He was one of the 250 signatories of a petition to the UN calling for ‘protection’ from the radiation emitted by electronic devices.

‘Numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines,’ the petition said.

‘Effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans.

‘Damage goes well beyond the human race, as there is growing evidence of harmful effects to both plant and animal life.’

The petition continued: ”The various agencies setting safety standards have failed to impose sufficient guidelines to protect the general public, particularly children who are more vulnerable to the effects of EMF,’ they wrote.’ By not taking action, the WHO is failing to fulfil its role as the preeminent international public health agency.’

Apple makes wireless headphones which fit into the ear called AirPods, whilst Samsung manufactures similar devices called Galaxy Buds.

Last year, Apple sold 28 million pairs of the earbuds. The year before, they sold 16 million pairs.