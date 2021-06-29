Wimbledon Crowd Give Standing Ovation To Oxford AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Developer

One of the British scientists behind the Oxfors AstraZeneca vaccine along with other “inspirational individuals” from the Covid pandemic, were given a standing ovation ahead of the first match on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert was invited to the Royal Box on Monday for the first day of the tennis tournament, where she was met with applause and cheers.

Organisers issued hundreds of free tickets to key workers and other ‘inspirational individuals’ as a thank you for their ‘important work’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mail Online reports: Guests of the Royal Box on Monday included Dame Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and head of the Oxford Vaccine Group Sir Andrew Pollard.

In heartwarming scenes this afternoon, Dame Sarah appeared overcome with emotion as the crowd stood and applauded her incredible feat.

A British vaccinologist and Professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, the 58-year-old mother of triplets previously led the development and testing of a universal flu vaccine.

Her work on the Covid-19 vaccine earned her a spot on The Times’ ‘Science Power List’ in May 2020 but she remained humble, telling the Independent: ‘I’m trained for it – I’m the mother of triplets. If you get four hours a night with triplets, you’re doing very well. I’ve been through this.’ Among the applauding crowds were the Duke of Kent, Romeo Beckham and former British racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart.

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference…



A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of veteran fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised over £32 million for the NHS during the pandemic, also received a round of applause.

Ms Ingram-Moore smiled widely and waved as her father’s name received cheers.

Announcers paid tribute to the ‘important work’ done by keyworkers before the first game on Centre Court between defending champion Novak Djokovic, (who does not want the Covid-19 vaccine made mandatory for players) and 19-year-old Jack Draper from the UK.