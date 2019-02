Willie Brown: ‘Mistress’ Kamala Harris Can’t Beat Trump

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown has slammed his former mistress, Sen. Kamala Harris, saying she doesn’t have a chance in hell of beating Trump in 2020.

In his weekly column in the San Fransisco Chronicle, Brown wrote:

Make no mistake, President Trump’s State of the Union address was the kickoff for his 2020 re-election campaign, and so far I’ve yet to see a Democrat who can beat him.

…

[T]he overnight polling after the speech showed that once again, he connected with voters, at least enough voters to make him a 2020 favorite.

You can’t say the same for the Democratic contenders. They all have impressive credentials, winning personalities and positive messages, but none displays the “people personality” that our media-savvy president has mastered.

…

Let’s just hope Democrats can figure out that we need to go beyond the left and motivate voters across the board, just as midterm congressional campaigns did under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership.

Breitbart.com reports: Brown acknowledged last month that he had dated Harris and given her jobs that helped her early political career.

Harris is running on a slate of left-wing policies, including “Medicare for All” and the so-called “Green New Deal,” which she embraced last week even though it calls for radical socialist measures such as paying Americans who are “unwilling” to work.

She has also said she would be willing to “eliminate” private health insurance, a position supported by only 13% of Americans.

Read Willie Brown’s full column here.