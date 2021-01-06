Will Republicans Side With ‘A Delusional Con Man’ Asks Hillary Clinton

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is asking will Republicans side with ‘a delusional con man’?

“Republican senators must decide today between upholding 244 years of democracy or going down in history as siding with a delusional con man” Clinton said.

She then added that “It shouldn’t be a tough choice.”

Republican senators must decide today between upholding 244 years of democracy or going down in history as siding with a delusional con man.



It shouldn’t be a tough choice. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

Her comments coincided with the “Save America March” that is taking place today on the White House lawn.