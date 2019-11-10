WikiLeaks: Whistleblower’s Attorney Has History Of Selling Out Clients To CIA

Mark S. Zaid, the attorney for Adam Schiff’s anti-Trump and Ukraine whistleblower, is a Deep State rat who sold out a client to the CIA and had him imprisoned, according to bombshell allegations by WikiLeaks.

The Intel gem from Julian Assange’s Wikileaks alleges the whistleblower’s lawyer sold out one of his own clients to the CIA and that client ended up in prison.

Wikileaks previouly hurled a brutal and damning Tweet at attorney Mark Zaid accusing him of selling out a client and working with the CIA to get that client locked up.

Sounds familiar.

WikiLeaks is aware, from those directly involved, of serious allegations that Mark S. Zaid revealed one of his clients to the CIA. The client was later imprisoned. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

Wikileaks and Assange slammed Zaid after he was pontificating about representing whistleblowers in court.

Almost a week later, Zaid responded to the damning Wikileaks accusations:

😂 You do not. Is everyone associated w/Wikileaks nothing other than fabricators or criminals? That "client" still talks w/me. His criminal defense lawyers talk AND work w/me regularly. That they all do specifically points to you as nothing but a single celled unthinking amoeba😃 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) December 3, 2018

BTW Julian, I trust you are now feeding your cat. You don't want to be on the other side of the door. pic.twitter.com/jIMFhmQY9A — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) December 3, 2018

Zaid’s response garnered more criticism, including a Twitter smack down from former CIA operative John Kiriakou who was also imprisoned:

You are 100 percent correct. @MarkSZaidEsq is not a whistleblower attorney, his protestations notwithstanding. Any friend or advocate of rats and snitches is no friend of whistleblowers. Just ask #JeffreySterling. — John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) December 4, 2018

This story is developing.