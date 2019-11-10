Mark S. Zaid, the attorney for Adam Schiff’s anti-Trump and Ukraine whistleblower, is a Deep State rat who sold out a client to the CIA and had him imprisoned, according to bombshell allegations by WikiLeaks.
The Intel gem from Julian Assange’s Wikileaks alleges the whistleblower’s lawyer sold out one of his own clients to the CIA and that client ended up in prison.
Wikileaks previouly hurled a brutal and damning Tweet at attorney Mark Zaid accusing him of selling out a client and working with the CIA to get that client locked up.
Sounds familiar.
Wikileaks and Assange slammed Zaid after he was pontificating about representing whistleblowers in court.
Almost a week later, Zaid responded to the damning Wikileaks accusations:
Zaid’s response garnered more criticism, including a Twitter smack down from former CIA operative John Kiriakou who was also imprisoned:
This story is developing.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Sen. John Kennedy To Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Don’t Mean Any Disrespect, But It Must Suck To Be That Dumb’ - November 10, 2019
- WikiLeaks: Whistleblower’s Attorney Has History Of Selling Out Clients To CIA - November 10, 2019
- Whistleblower’s Attorney Boasted About Getting Gov’t Security Clearances For Pedophiles - November 9, 2019