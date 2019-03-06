Wikileaks: Trump Demolishes DNC’s Russiagate Hoax; Dems Fabricated Computer Hack

Wikileaks has released a court filing the Trump campaign filed proving that the DNC fabricated the hack against their own server.
Late Monday night Wikileaks tweeted a full federal court filing that blows the DNC’s Russiagate claims clean out of the water.
Truepundit.com reports: Did Russia hack the DNC? No, according to the filing, which asserts the DNC fabricated the hack.
This story is developing.
Full document here:
FULL DOC: Trump motion to dismiss 'Russiagate' case filed by DNC https://t.co/SdKjPsAtL9
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 4, 2019
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
