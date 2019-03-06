Wikileaks: Trump Demolishes DNC’s Russiagate Hoax; Dems Fabricated Computer Hack

Trump demolishes Russiagate hoax and proves DNC server hack was internet, according to bombshell Wikileaks release

Wikileaks has released a court filing the Trump campaign filed proving that the DNC fabricated the hack against their own server. 

Late Monday night Wikileaks tweeted a full federal court filing that blows the DNC’s Russiagate claims clean out of the water.

Truepundit.com reports: Did Russia hack the DNC? No, according to the filing, which asserts the DNC fabricated the hack.

This story is developing.

Full document here:

