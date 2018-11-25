Murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a “good friend of former Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden” and he often visited the terrorist mastermind in the caves of Tora Bora, according to information published by WikiLeaks.

The news that Khashoggi, who also worked for the Washington Post, appears to have been a deep state spy was published by WikiLeaks in the Global Intelligence Files, a release of more than five million e-mails from the Texas headquartered “global intelligence” company Stratfor in 2012.

One of the Stratfor emails, from 14 Jun 2011, links to a Der Speigel article written by Susanne Koelbl. Deep in the article, Koelbl interviews a young Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is clear that Khashoggi is not your typical journalist. He held special protected status in Saudi Arabia, and he traveled the world meeting with influential friends — including Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan and Sudan.

From the article:

Jamal Khashoggi sits in his office in the Kingdom Tower, 300 meters (about 1,000 feet) above a city that stretches to a hazy horizon. “The absolute monarchy is obsolete,” says Khashoggi. “Democracy is the only solution.” Others in Saudi Arabia would be interrogated and locked up for such words.

Khashoggi, one of the country’s most outspoken intellectuals, is wearing a snow-white shirt that reaches to the floor, known as the thaub, and a black cord keeps his head scarf in place. It’s the standard work attire of Saudi Arabian businessmen.

The former reporter was a good friend of former Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, whom he knew as a young man in the 1980s, during the war in Afghanistan. He often visited him in the caves of Tora Bora and most recently met him in Sudan in 1995.

At the same time, Khashoggi is seen as one of the most progressive thinkers in the country. He is building a television network modeled after Al-Jazeera for Prince Waleed Bin Talal, a billionaire and a reformer within the royal family.

Admitting he shared some of the terrorist mastermind’s views, Khashoggi assured the reporter that claims bin Laden was not actually responsible the 9/11 attacks are “nonsense.”

To this day, many in Saudi Arabia believe that bin Laden did not attack the Twin Towers in New York. “Of course it was him,” says Khashoggi.

He confesses that he had long shared bin Laden’s view that there are only two ways to liberate the Arab world of its corrupt regimes: by infiltrating the political system through its institutions, or by violently overthrowing the depraved ruling cliques. Democracy “was not an option at the time,” says Khashoggi.

The new information regarding Jamal Khasoggi raises questions about who he really was and why he was killed in Istanbul.

One thing is for certain — the mainstream media are actively covering up information about the Saudi citizen. In an effort to turn the scandal around and blame President Trump, they are distorting facts and suppressing information, while attempting to turn the slain Saudi into a martyr for their cause.

Arab Weekly also agree Khashoggi was an intelligence agent “in journalists clothes.”

9. One source said: “Jamal Khashoggi was in the end an intelligence agent in journalist clothes. If he’s not found alive, he would be the victim of a game where journalism and intelligence services are all mixed up and he had never imagined that one day it would turn against him" — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) November 25, 2018

Based on information that is now being reported, it looks like President Trump was right not to make any fast judgements since Khashoggi was murdered on October 2 at the Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey.

10. Our media will have you believe that Khashoggi was an American journalist whose death must be avenged, and by doing nothing Trump is somehow complicit in his slaying.

I think Trump's refusal to take umbrage with Saudi Arabia makes more sense in the light of Khashoggi's past. — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) November 25, 2018

Finally, George Papadopoulos tweeted that Khashoggi was a key player in the Russiagate scandal that attempted to frame Trump. Papadopoulos claims that the professor who set him up with various characters in London that were trying to connect the Trump team to Russia, Joseph Mifsud, was on Khashoggi’s payroll.