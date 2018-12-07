WikiLeaks Prove Bill Clinton Told Bare-Faced Lie To Nation About Haiti Funds

Former president Bill Clinton told a bare-faced lie to the whole nation when he said the Clinton family did not pay for Chelsea's wedding using Clinton Foundation donations intended for the Haiti Relief Fund, according to documents released by WikiLeaks. 

WikiLeaks were responding to Bill Clinton after he took to Twitter to obfuscate and deny reports that the Clintons dipped into Clinton Foundation donations to pay for the wedding.

Bill Clinton tweeted,

No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.”

Attached to Bill Clinton’s tweet is a Washington Post ‘fact check’ titled, “Did The Clinton Foundation Pay For Chelsea’s Wedding?”

That’s when Wikileaks, the most accurate outlet in journalism,  jumped in to embarrass Bill Clinton and remind the world they have email proof that the Clintons did in fact pay for Chelsea’s wedding with Haiti relief funds.

Wikileaks then linked back to a Wikileaks document released in November 2016.

The document was an email between Hillary Campaign Chairman John Podesta and Clinton official Doug Band.

In the email exchange Band mentions Chelsea taking from the Clinton Foundation to pay for her wedding.

It’s all in black and white, Bill. The Clinton crime family used funds donated to the Clinton Foundation to pay for your daughter’s lavish wedding. Meanwhile, the people of Haiti, for whom the donations were intended, were left to rot.

James Woods said it best:

