WikiLeaks: Biden National Security Advisor Told Clinton ‘Al Qaeda Is on Our Side’

Joe Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton that al Qaeda “is on our side in Syria” when she was his boss.

Sullivan made the comments to Clinton 2012, making it clear that the Democratic Party is willing to partner with jihadist groups in order to affect regime change in places where nationalists like Bashar al-Assad reign.

Nationalfile.com reports: Sullivan told Clinton in 2012 that “AQ is on our side in Syria,” referring to the note AL-ZAWAHIRI URGES MUSLIM SUPPORT FOR OPPOSITION (U) Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahiri called on Muslims in Turkey and the Middle East to aid rebel forces in their fight against supporters of Syrian President Asad in an interne video recording. Al-Zawahiri also urged the Syrian people not to rely on the AL, Turkey, or the United States for assistance…)”

Ayman al-Zawahiri literally took over as the head of al Qaeda when Osama bin Laden was killed. Not surprisingly for those who have read Sullivan’s email, al-Zawahiri is still operating and causing destabilization in the world.

The email from Sullivan to Clinton was released by Wikileaks.

I reported in 2016 that Hillary Clinton received a memo stating U.S. support for al Qaeda in Iraq, which developed into ISIS, and my article was shared by future President Donald Trump. Clearly, people on the Independent Right and Left know that the neoliberal globalist regime is making matters worse in the Middle East by pitting highly radicalized terrorist groups against their nationalist opponents like Assad, who might end up getting toppled during the Biden presidency. What will replace Assad? The globalist Democrats do not seem to care.