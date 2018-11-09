Widespread Voter Fraud Detected In Democrat Florida County

Over 100 voters have been caught attempting to vote twice in a Democrat-dominated Florida county, according to local reports.

Election officials have rejected 108 ballots in Miami-Dade County from voters who turned up to polling stations to illegally vote a second time.

Miami Herald reporter Doug Hanks says that the Miami-Dad County canvassing board is aggressively “red-stamping” fake ballots from individuals attempting to rig the election.

“Stream of aggressive red stamping at Miami-Dade canvassing board as panel rejects provisional ballots from 108 people who showed up to vote a second time in the same election,” Hanks tweeted.

Miami-Dade lawyer tells me provisional ballots from people who tried to vote twice do get referred to prosecutors. But voter has to be shown with criminal intent to face charges. — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) November 9, 2018

Dailywire.com reports: The news comes after Rubio cast serious doubts about actions by election officials in Broward County on Thursday, noting the questionable past of Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes.

“#Broward election supervisors ongoing violation of #Florida law requiring timely reporting isn’t just annoying incompetence,” Rubio wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “It has opened the door for lawyers to come here & try to steal a seat in the U.S. Senate & Florida Cabinet.”

#Sayfie 6/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also weighed in on the developments coming out of Broward County, writing: “#Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes is no stranger to destroying ballots and violating Florida election laws. Snipes has shown herself to be trouble. Voters in Florida should be paying attention!”

#Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes is no stranger to destroying ballots and violating Florida election laws. Snipes has shown herself to be trouble. Voters in Florida should be paying attention! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 8, 2018

Multiple reports of Democratic voter fraud have surfaced in recent weeks.

In late October, court documents filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged that four women arrested by authorities had targeted elderly voters in a “voter fraud ring” during the 2016 elections which was funded by a then-Democratic Party leader.

This week in California, Democratic Bakersfield City Council candidate Gilberto de la Torre was charged with election fraud.

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released an undercover sting on election day this week from a polling station in Texas that appeared to show an election official telling Project Veritas’ undercover journalist that they had ‘tons’ of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients voting in the election.