Why The Globalist Elite Had To Destroy the Georgia Guidestones in 2022

The Georgia Guidestones was a mysterious monument on which are carved ten “commandments” for a “New Age of Reason”. The first commandment? Maintaining the world population under 500 million people. Ready for another sinister fact? The authors of what was called the American Stonehenge are still a “mystery”… except for those in the know. In the video we will look at the numerous features that defined this monument, its dark message calling for a New World Order, and explain why the occult secret society that built it decided that 2022 was the year to bring it down.

Made of four massive slabs of Pyramid blue granite, the Georgia Guidestones were 20 feet high and formed a mysterious landmark in Elberton county, Georgia. While the landmark was strange enough to attract attention from afar, it was the text inscribed on the stones that was of most interest. Upon on the granite slabs was written ten “commandments” or “guides” engraved in eight different world languages.

A shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient languages’ scripts: Babylonian, Classical Greek, Sanskrit, and Egyptian hieroglyphs. It is important to note that those last four ancient languages are of great importance in the teachings of occult secret societies, such as the Freemasons and the Rosicrucians, groups which we will discuss later.

These guides touch upon subjects that are associated with the “New World Order”, including massive depopulation, a single world government, the introduction of a new type of spirituality, and allusions to controls over human reproduction and eugenics. However, it was the very first guide that made the Guidestones so controversial:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

In order to obtain a population of less than 500 million, humanity needs to be reduced by about 94%. For this reason, the Guidestones were believed to be concrete proof of the elite’s interest in massive depopulation.

Does this sound familiar? Anyone who has been paying attention in recent years will have noticed the elite are fixated on this issue.

Bill Gates was caught admitting that he hopes vaccines and birth control reduce the human population.

And Gates is not alone. The World Economic Forum, led by Klaus Schwab, have made clear their plans for humanity. Schwab’s right-hand-man, Yuval Noah Harari, recently declared that the WEF considers the vast majority of the human population to be useless and obselete.

According to Harari, so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”. Such fears are justified, according to Harari, who spoke on behalf of the elites and confirmed “We just don’t need the vast majority of you.”

Harari’s comments are deeply disturbing because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors like Bill Gates and Jane Goodall, it becomes clear the Georgia Guidestones “commandments” are being followed by a global elite.

It’s almost as if they are reading a script straight from the granite slabs of the Georgia Guidestones.

And if you wonder who will be the lucky few to survive the great depopulation, the WEF has an answer for you. Surprise, surprise: it’s the global elite, who will survive the mass extinction event courtesy of what Yuval Harari describes as a “technological Noah’s Ark.”

With that being said, the Guidestones are now consigned to history. Before we explain why they were destroyed, it’s worth revisiting the destruction.

Throughout the years, the landmark attracted lots of attention from those who revered it and those who hated it alike. Indeed, the monument was the site of strange rituals and gatherings of pagan and occult groups – often on dates with astronomical significance. It was also the target of acts of vandalism as satanic symbols and messages against the New World Order were spray painted on the structure on numerous occasions.

Then on July 6 2022, at around 4am, an explosive device was detonated by “unknown individuals”.

The blast reduced one of the slabs to rubble and severely damaged the capstone. After the detonation, a car was filmed leaving the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is investigating the explosion together with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Then a few hours later, the structure was completely demolished due to “safety reasons”.

The remains of the Guidestones

While the real Stonehenge is still standing after 5000 years, America’s Stonehenge, with its guides for a new world order, barely lasted 40 years.

So who ordered the Guidestones to be built? Who gave the order to tear it down? And most importantly, why?

In 2013, Wyatt Martin, the man who helped broker the arrangement for the monument said:

“I made an oath to that man, and I can’t break that. No one will ever know”.

With that being said, for those in the know there never a was a “mystery” about those behind the Guidestones. They were always hiding in plain sight.

The pseudonym of the mysterious man referred to by Wyatt Martin was “R.C. Christian.” This is a rather blatant reference to Christian Rosenkreuz, the legendary founder of the Rosicrucian Order, also known as the Order of the Rose Cross (R.C.) – a secret society that played the role of a hidden hand, greatly influencing world events for centuries.

Everything about this monument pointed directly to the occult elite and the secret societies that fuel its philosophy. Although the monument is gone, the New World Order ideals behind it are not. These ideals have existed for centuries.

However, in the 21st century, things have changed.

While the masses were once completely oblivious about the agenda of the global elite, the information age has caused a mass awakening. Now, the plans of the occult elite are met with increasing resistance and pushback.

This brings us to the reason the Guidestones were destroyed and their globalist message erased. In an age of misleading and confusing propaganda, the Guidestones were simply too clear, too concise, and too damning.

The globalist elite’s true intentions — including world government, depopulation, and eugenics — were literally etched in stone, for all to see.

This is why the Guidestones were torn down. The elite no longer want us to know about their long-term goals for humanity.

Unelected global elites, led by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum, are putting all of the Georgia Guidestones’ commandments into action.

These days, they are trying to hide their true intentions behind several layers of drivel, hogwash, corporate-speak and propaganda in order to keep the masses in the dark, where they think they belong.

However, while the Guidestones are gone, the ten “commandments” or “guides” inscribed on the granite walls continue to shine a light on the dark deeds of the elite and explain their true agenda.

It is important that we share this important information and wake up as many people as we possibly can. This is the only way to defeat those who wish to usher in a New World Order, with all that it entails.

