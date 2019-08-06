Why Did Jeffrey Epstein Save Photos of Trump with Girls?

Is President Donald Trump being blackmailed by child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged “intelligence” agent handlers?

In light of Trump’s support of the “red flag” gun seizure laws, “involuntary confinement” for people the state deems “mentally disturbed,” and directing the DOJ to work with social media sites to “detect mass shooters before they strike” it is important to ask these questions.

Per Spectator USA:



As Donald Trump ran for the presidency in 2016, Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile financier, told a mutual acquaintance that he had compromising – or at least embarrassing – photographs of the candidate taken some years earlier. He showed them to this man who, three years later, described them for Cockburn as ‘sort of sexy, sort of suggestive’. ‘Jeffrey had a set of these pictures that had been taken, probably 2003, 2004, of Trump with a variety of the same girls that Jeffrey got in trouble for. They’re vaguely suggestive, but not overtly sexual. I think maybe in one picture a girl was sitting on his lap. There’s a picture in which he has a stain on the front of his pants, a potentially embarrassing stain, and the girls are pointing at it and laughing. That’s what I remember. There were maybe a dozen of these pictures.’ Assuming this account is accurate, the crucial question would be: were any of these girls underage? How old were they? Our informant replied: ‘I don’t know. These are girls who were around Jeffrey at that point in time…I think maybe he identified at least one of them as [one of] the girls the police had interviewed. But having said that, very few of the girls that the police interviewed were actually underage.’ The police had spoken to ‘scores of girls…the overwhelming number of them not being underage.’ He added, speaking of Trump as much as Epstein: ‘I don’t think necessarily the underage thing is the point here, although they may have been underage. But for all of these guys, including Epstein…they like women who look like…post-adolescent women. If you’re 18 years old, that’s probably the sweet spot. You know, something like that.’ After Epstein was arrested last month, there were stories that he was running a blackmail operation, using photos and videos of public figures with the young women and girls he’s accused of abusing. Would Epstein have tried to blackmail Trump – either as candidate or president – with the pictures described by this mutual acquaintance? ‘Jeffrey was unwilling or uninterested in using them in any way…I prodded Jeffrey at a couple of times to do something with them. And he laughed it off. I mean, he was certainly in no mood to engage Trump in a battle.’

Informationliberation.com reports: Sounds like Epstein’s handlers had bigger plans.

Cockburn has spoken to another source who says that Trump visited Epstein’s villa in Florida and saw some teenaged women or girls around the pool, topless. Supposedly, two of them later told a story about Trump ogling them and making sleazy comments about their breasts. Their account was given to someone who passed it on to Cockburn’s source. It was confirmed by the mutual acquaintance of Trump and Epstein. ‘Epstein has told me that story.’ Trump has reportedly told a version of this story himself, too. His former adviser Roger Stone writes in his book The Clintons’ War on Women that Trump once described the pool at Epstein’s villa as ‘full of beautiful young girls’. ‘How nice, I thought, he let the neighborhood kids use his pool.’ In 2002, Trump told New York magazine: ‘I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.’ But Stone also writes that a woman who sued Epstein, Virginia Roberts, said she met Trump once at Epstein’s and he was a ‘complete gentleman’. Stone says ‘there is no evidence Trump did anything improper’ and as soon as the Palm Beach police began investigating Epstein, Trump dropped him.

They go on to detail how Trump’s falling out with Epstein was allegedly not because of Epstein’s sexual malfeasance but because of a heated real estate deal they were on opposite sides of.

Remember, The Daily Mail reported last week that Epstein worked as an FBI informant to secure his sweetheart deal. The probe was closed out in 2008. The FBI, which at the time was under director Robert Mueller, allegedly let Epstein off the hook because he turned over some info on two Bear Sterns execs — who were later both acquitted! That screams to me that the FBI just wanted to let Epstein off.

I’ve been reporting for weeks now on how Jeffrey Epstein appears to have extensive connections to the Mossad, which is Israel’s version of the CIA.

EXCLUSIVE: Married Israeli politician Ehud Barak is seen hiding his face entering Jeffrey Epstein's NYC townhouse as bevy of young beauties were also spotted going into mansion – despite his claim he NEVER socialized with the pedophile and his girlshttps://t.co/wQBJDkfVzt — HomerB (@HomerB33) July 16, 2019

Vanity Fair even reported recently that “prominent Republicans” think Epstein “was a Mossad agent.”

Is it just a coincidence that Trump has been the most pro-Israel president in history?

A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) June 16, 2019

Is it just a coincidence that he just pardoned an Israeli drug smuggler?

Even former CIA chief Leon Panetta said the US-Israel relationship seems to have gone “overboard” and said this is a problem because “It cannot look like the United States is in the pocket of Israel.”

“It cannot look like the United States is in the pocket of Israel, or Israel for that matter is in the pocket of the United States.”https://t.co/1yMWH2hHs9 — The Grey Man (@IntelOperator) June 21, 2019

Incidentally, I thought it was rather strange how Trump made his controversial “go back” comments towards Ilhan Omar and “The Squad” right after Epstein’s “partnership” with former Israeli Prime Minster and head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Ehud Barak, was publicly revealed.

Though his initial comments were bashing “The Squad” for hating America, he quickly transitioned it into being about their hatred of Israel.

After racial Twitter attacks on Democratic congresswomen, Pres. Trump doubles down, alleging "somebody that comes from Somalia," presumably referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), is "never happy, says horrible things about Israel, hates Israel, hates Jews." https://t.co/BNjUbF4upK pic.twitter.com/tqQkKPHxsX — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 15, 2019

That whole event struck me as a perfectly timed distraction to draw attention away from the Epstein case just as it was catching fire.

Why would Trump want to take focus off that story if he wasn’t involved? Wouldn’t you think he would want to amplify it?

We need to start asking these questions and demanding answers because our controlled media personalities (tons of whom partied with Epstein after he was let out of prison) sure as hell are not going to touch it.

I suspect Epstein and his “intelligence” handlers may be getting Trump to do their bidding because they have a lot more dirt on him than just these photos.