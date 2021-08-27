Whoops! Biden Admits ‘Kill List’ of Americans Has Been Given to Taliban by ‘Accident’

Joe Biden has admitted that he might have ‘accidentally’ leaked the names of Americans and Afghan allies to the terrorist Taliban regime.

Yes, really.

The existence of what has been dubbed a ‘kill list’ was first reported by Politico via three congressional officials.

The report states that “the decision to provide specific names to the Taliban, which has a history of brutally murdering Afghans who collaborated with the U.S. and other coalition forces during the conflict, has angered lawmakers and military officials.”

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one of the officials, adding “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

Summit.news reports: The Biden officials claimed that the list was the “best way” to keep Americans in Afghanistan safe.

Biden officials defended the move during a classified briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this week, which turned contentious.



Biden team contended this was the best way to keep Americans & Afghans safe & prevent a shooting war between Taliban fighters and US troops — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021

When questioned about the list Thursday, following a massive terror attack at Kabul airport, which killed at least 13 US marines and over 100 other people, Biden replied “I can’t tell you with any certitude that there’s actually been a list of names – there may have been, but I know of no circumstances. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, that here’s the names of 12 people, they’re coming let them through – that very well could have happened.”

WATCH:

Responding to the revelations, president Trump commented “Now we’re giving lists of Americans to the Taliban so now you just knock on the door and grab them and take them out… What you are watching now is only going to get worse, it can only go one way.”

In the interview with Fox News, Trump added “We look like fools all over the world. We are weak, we are pathetic, we are being led by people that have no idea what they are doing.”

In a defining moment yesterday, Biden physically crumbled into the a fetal-like position behind the microphone when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pressed him over the deaths of Americans in Afghanistan.

Biden attempted to blame Trump again, but was reminded by Doocy that Trump hasn’t been the president for 8 months.

This is what weakness looks like. pic.twitter.com/a7vqlqYUhU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2021

Later on, another reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki what has happened to the “swift and forceful response” that Biden had promised in response to any attack on the airport in Kabul.