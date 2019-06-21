Whoopi Says Mitch McConnell Should Pay Reparations To Barack Obama

Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should pay financial reparations to former President Barack Obama.

In response to Wednesday’s Congressional hearing on the possibility of reparations for slavery, McConnell argued that reparations were not the best path forward.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” McConnell said.

Daily Caller report: He then proceeded to point out some of the progress made since the end of slavery, including Civil Rights legislation and the fact that “we’ve elected an African American president.”

Goldberg fired back at McConnell during a segment of ABC’s “The View” the following morning.

