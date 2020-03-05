Whoopi Goldberg Wants Biden to Pick Barack Obama as VP

Whoopi Goldberg says she wants 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden to pick Barack Obama as his Vice President.

“The View” co-host was discussing Biden’s ten-state Super Tuesday victory with her fellow hosts, including beating Bernie Sanders in a suprise win in Texas on Wednesday’s broadcast of the show.

“So I had another — I’ve been sitting here — I’ve been crazy all morning,” Goldberg said.

“It’s a crazy time,” co-host Meghan McCain said.

“I’m sorry. I’m just going to do my crazy right now,” a giddy Goldberg responded.

“I like it. I like when we go rogue,” McCain said.

Breitbart.com reports: Goldberg continued, “Everybody was thinking about who could the VP be for Joe. I thought, oh man, what would happen if Joe Biden said my choice for VP is Barack Obama?”

After the audience cheered, Goldberg said, “He won’t, but it’s not illegal.”

McCain said, “It’s not going to happen.”

ABC legal analyst and co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think it’s illegal.”

Goldberg said, “It’s not illegal.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “But you have to be eligible to run for president when you’re the vice president and he can’t.”

Goldberg said, “That’s not true.”