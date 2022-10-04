Whoopi Goldberg: Unborn Children are ‘Toxic Things’ Taking Up Too Much Space

Unborn children are “toxic things” that are taking up too much space, according to Whoopi Goldberg, who said that “having a heartbeat” is not enough to make the child “viable” as a human being who deserves the right not to have its life extinguished.
During an appearance on the “Chris Cuomo Project” podcast, Goldberg was as radical as ever, including going so far as to refer to those unborn babies as a “toxic thing” insider the mother.
The View co-host’s remarks came as she was ranting about the Supreme Court’s Dobb’s decision that overturned the Roe decision from the 1970s, and returned regulation of abortion to the 50 states.
“Well, I think it is negative that you change the law that’s 50 years old that you didn’t do enough homework about to see what the consequences were going to be for women. Not black women or Asian women or Hispanics. Just women in general,” she said. “You changed the law without even having the information of what that means for someone who has a birth difficulty in the pregnancy that requires that they not keep this toxic thing in.”
Then she became even more unhinged.
“You think because there’s a heartbeat [that’s enough] — you’re not thinking about [whether] the child [is] viable. Does this child have a brain and hands and arms? You’re not thinking about any of that — you’re not thinking about how did this little girl get pregnant. You’ve made no space.”
It’s far from the first time Goldberg has embarrassed herself in public.
In June, she called for police to arrest over 100 million law-abiding American gun owners for the crime of believing in the Second Amendment.
Goldberg started her rant by demanding that the Biden administration outlaw AR-15’s immediately.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com