Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump Won’t Be Running in 2024 Because He’ll Be in Jail

Whoopi Goldberg thinks that President Trump will not run again in 2024 because he will be in jail.

Discussing possible presidential pardons on ‘The View’ on Tuesday, Whoopi’s co-host Sara Haines asked, “how are all these people being pardoned unless they spell out what they did? Don’t you have to have a reason to pardon someone?”

Brietbart reports: ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said, “That’s a great question. The bottom line is that the president’s pardon power is extensive. You can’t pardon someone from impeachment. There’s no question you can issue a blanket pardon even for crimes that were committed, maybe could be —that haven’t even been charged, that could be charged. His power is exhaustive. One thing he can’t pardon for is state crimes. He can only pardon for federal crimes. I would imagine New York is still open to investigation, Florida is still open to investigation.”

Goldberg said, “Letitia James is waiting on him.”

Hostin said, “She really is. That’s the attorney general of New York.”

Goldberg said, “She is waiting on him.”

She added, “Well, I think it’s very exciting that, you know, he can try to — he can pardon himself federally, but there are all these people waiting. Letitia James is waiting with her little foot. She is patting that foot, waiting for him to make a step out. He keeps saying he’s going run in 2024. You are not going to run if you are in jail, my friend. That is something you must also think of. I’m just saying tick tock baby.”