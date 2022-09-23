Whoopi Goldberg Says She Is ‘Thinking Trump Into Jail’

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg opened Thursday’s broadcast by taking a swipe at Donald Trump over his recent claim that a sitting president could declassify documents simply by “thinking about it”
Goldberg told her co-hosts that she was attempting to ‘think’ former President Donald Trump into jail
Trump told, Fox News on Wednesday: “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it. Because you are sending it to Mar-a-Lago or where ever you are sending it. There doesn’t have to be a process.
Breitbart reports: After the video, Goldberg closed her eyes and pinched her fingers together.
Co-host Joy Behar asked, “What are you doing, Whoopi, thinking about it?”
Goldberg said, “I’m thinking him going to jail.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Because you can just think about the stuff and stuff will happen.”
Behar said, “He exaggerates everything. The crowd is enormous.”
She added, “He’ll go to jail and be, like, it’s the biggest, most beautiful cell I’ve ever been in. 14,000-square-foot cell I’m in—one more thing. You know, when Rosie O’Donnell went after him, everybody remembers that, right? The thing that got him really ticked off not the hair thing. He didn’t care about that. It was because she went after the money. She said he doesn’t have the money. He’s a liar and an exaggeration, and that made him so vicious. He was like a vicious animal. He really was.”
