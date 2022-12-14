Whoopi Goldberg Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be In Prison For Crime of Mocking Jan 6 Committee

Whoopi Goldberg has declared that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) belongs “behind bars” after the Georgia congresswoman mocked the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee witch hunt during a recent speech.
Greene ridiculed the false claims that she was involved in “plotting” the Capitol riot while speaking at a gala for the New York Young Republicans Club.
Greene jokingly argued that, if she had plotted to “overthrow the government,” then she would have been successful.
“Then Jan. 6 happened,” Greene said during her speech.
“And next thing you know, I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon here.
“And I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won,” she joked.
“Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.
“See that’s the whole joke, isn’t it?
“They say that whole thing was planned and I’m like, are you kidding me?
“A bunch of conservatives, Second Amendment supporters, went in the Capitol without guns, and they think that we organized that?”
Whoopi Goldberg responded to Taylor Greene’s speech with her signature lack of intelligence and social awareness, stating: “If we had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges. This woman gets to come and talk about taking over the country, and she’s not behind bars.
“How does that work?
“You think this is funny? You think this is a joke?
“You were going to war, you were talking about a coup, you were overthrowing the government.
“That’s what you’ve been talking about, don’t you hear it?”
Joy Behar said: “She also doesn’t seem to know what sarcasm means.
“When you use sarcasm, you’re saying the opposite of what you mean.
“This is an example of sarcasm, ‘Boy, that Marjorie Taylor Greene is brilliant. She should be in Mensa.’
“That’s sarcasm. What she said was not sarcasm.”
“Go back to college and learn a little more. And then we’ll talk.”
Behar then shifted the conversation to attacking President Donald Trump and arguing that the USA should be more like countries including Peru.
She argued that “Trump would’ve been in jail three years ago” if he were the president of “other countries.”
“I was reading this weekend about other countries.
“In Peru, the President of Peru, this is so interesting to me.
“He tried to dissolve the government and seize power.
“They arrested him that day — that day.
“And in Germany this week, there was a group of people who tried to overthrow the government in Germany, they’ve all been arrested.
“One of them was from a noble family before the war, the big one, when he was in power and he was the nobility, and he was the aristocrat.
“Now he’s selling real estate, so he’s very annoyed.
“And he was one of those people trying to overthrow the government.
“In those countries, which are democracies, Trump would’ve been in jail three years ago,” Behar said.
