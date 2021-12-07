Whoopi Goldberg: How Dare Supreme Court Question ‘What A Fetus Wants’

Whoopi Goldberg erupted during a debate on abortion and told her co-hosts on The View” that the Supreme Court had no right to question “what a fetus wants.”

Goldberg implied that men have no right to comment on abortions as she slammed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for a remark he made while debating Roe v Wade.

Her comments were made on Thursday’s show. She added, “Now I’m fine if you disagree with abortion. I have no problem with that. My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you! How dare you!”

Breitbart reports: During the oral arguments of the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the constitution and its reading are just political acts?”

Chief Justice John Roberts said, “Viability, it seems to me, doesn’t have anything to do with choice, but if it really is an issue about choice, why is 15 weeks not enough time?”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, “So, it seems to me, seen in that light, both Roe and Casey emphasized the burdens of parenting. Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem? It seems to me that it focuses the burden much more narrowly.”

Justice Samuel Alito said, “The fetus has an interest in having a life, and that doesn’t change, does it from the point before viability to the point after viability?”

Goldberg said, “Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus? How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea.”