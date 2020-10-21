Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I’m In a Depression Now’ and It’s All Trump’s Fault

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg says she has fallen into a “depression” and she is pointing the finger of blame at President Trump.

The left-wing celebrity reacted to President Trump’s words on the campaign trail during a episode of The View this week.

“What is he talking about? I’m in a depression now, because of him,” Goldberg admitted. “Every time I see him, he depresses me.”

“Everything he says is pissing me off and depressing me,” she complained.

The anti-Trump star vented her frustrations after a clip showing the president criticizing the disastrous effect a Joe Biden presidency would have on America.

“If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China,” Trump stated.

“He will surrender your future to the virus,” Trump said in the clip.

He’s going to lockdown, he’s gonna want us to lockdown. He’ll listen to the scientists.”

“If I listened totally to the scientists, we would, right now, have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, well, like a rocket ship.”

U.S. RECORDING 70,000 CASES PER DAY: The co-hosts react to Pres. Trump’s campaign rallies over the weekend as the coronavirus cases surge. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/zFUOJJXHww — The View (@TheView) October 19, 2020

Goldberg reacted angrily to the clip:

“I don’t know what rocket he’s on, but I’m getting off the rocket he’s on.”

“That’s ridiculous, but we’re about two weeks away from this election. Is this a winning strategy, Sunny?” she added.

“You think he’s making sense to folks, particularly people who may have lost loved ones over this?” she said.

The discussion was taken further by co-host Sunny Hostin, who said she was “disgusted” by Trump’s comments.

“I’m just shocked to hear him say that. … When you hear something like this coming from the president, who, in my view, is responsible for the deaths of over 200,000 Americans, now saying that he doesn’t listen to scientists and that he hasn’t listened to scientists,” Hostin said.

“You know, it’s just … it’s just remarkable, Whoopi, to me.

“It’s just remarkable because had he listened to scientists, he would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.”

“He’s just so reckless and cavalier about it. I’m actually disgusted this morning to hear that. I’m disgusted.”