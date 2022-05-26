Whoopi Goldberg: If You Ban Abortions, Women Will ‘Come For Your Guns’

Whoopi Goldberg suffered an embarrassing meltdown on The View on Wednesday, embarking on an epic and unhinged rant in which she said if the women of American lose the right to abort unborn children they will “come for your guns – get ready to give them up.”

In their furor over the recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the women of The View slammed Republicans for defending Second Amendment rights and demanded they be as aggressive about gun control as they are about defending the unborn.

The panel discussed the mass killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school and co-host Ana Navarro blasted the GOP for being aggressive on abortion, among other things, but not on gun control. She stated, “I would like Republicans to show the same energy that they do for … regulating my uterus, I want them to show the same energy for banning guns.”

Fox report: Whoopi Goldberg criticized Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas for expanding gun rights, which she claimed helped lead to the shooting, and stated that the “vigilante law” aspect of the pro-life Texas heartbeat law – which allows citizens to sue physicians and people who assist in illegal abortions – should be applied to guns as well.

That way people can “call the cops” on those who have “too big an arsenal,” she claimed.

“Listen. I want to thank Governor Abbott because he signed 22 bills this year making it easier for mass shooters to buy, carry, and own guns in his state,” Goldberg said sarcastically.

“Let’s apply his abortion laws to guns by deputizing citizens to sue anyone involved in gun violence,” she stated, following that with some hypothetical questions.

“So you sold an AR-15 at the gun show? See you in court. Does your neighbor have too big an arsenal? Call the cops,” she said.

Clearly still fuming at the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion over Roe v Wade, Goldberg mocked Supreme Court Justice Alito with her next point. “Actually, let’s invoke some Supreme Court logic, too. Alito says abortion’s not in the Constitution, well, neither are AR-15s. So I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them, either.”

She also attacked the pro-life movement, adding, “Life is so sacred, then stop using guns to abort young lives. Stop using guns.”

Co-host Joy Behar interjected, saying, “And stop voting for Republicans,” which Whoopi disagreed with.

“No, don’t stop voting for Republicans,” she claimed, “but get better Republicans in there.”

“Get people who are going to look and say, ‘Okay. We don’t have to have AR-15s, but I want to keep my shotgun because I still hunt.’ Okay. You can have your hunt, but you can’t have your AR-15!” Whoopi exclaimed.

The co-host then took one last dig at pro-lifers, saying, “If you are going to get all in my business and tell me what my family can and cannot do, neither can you.”

“They’re going to come for those AR-15s and you better get ready to give them up because this is America. We were supposed to be able to do things and be the people we wanted to be, and now we are in a crazy place. We are allowing things out there that kill children, and you didn’t do anything the last time. You’ve done nothing since Sandy Hook,” the co-host continued.

She concluded her rant, stating, “Well, I think it’s time for the people to say, we’re going to take this to the courts, and we’re going to make you give these guns up because you don’t need to have them.”