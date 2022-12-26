Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Suffers More Racism in America Than Jews Did In Nazi Germany

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has doubled down on her comments that Jews were not the victims of racism in Nazi Germany, claiming that she suffers more racism in America than Jews did in Nazi Germany.

Jews murdered in the Holocaust by Nazis who considered them a subhuman race were not the victims of racism, according to Goldberg, because “You couldn’t tell a Jew in the street. You could find me. You couldn’t fine them. That was the point I was making.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

After causing an uproar the first time around, Goldberg again claimed the Holocaust was not racial in nature but was an example of “white on white” violence, because both Nazis and Jews are white people.

Breitbart report: Goldberg was suspended from her job co-hosting “The View” for two weeks earlier this year over similar remarks during one episode.

During an interview with the Sunday Times over the weekend, Goldberg lamented the outcry her comments generated back then, and defended herself saying the claim that Jews were not the victims of racism during the Holocaust was factually correct.

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” she said.

When the interviewer countered Nazis did not view the Jews as white people but rather as a subhuman race, Goldberg responded by saying, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it?”

“The oppressor is telling you what you are,” she continued.” Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

“It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street,” she said.

“You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making,” she said, before going on to suggest that the outrage had been disproportionate. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

In an episode of “The View” in January, Goldberg “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but was an example of “man’s inhumanity to man.”

As Breitbart News reported, she then turned to her co-hosts and called on them to be “truthful” about the Holocaust, and admit that Jews and Nazis “are two white groups of people.”

Goldberg, who changed her name to sound Jewish despite having no Jewish ancestry, later issued an on-air apology, stating “words matter” and that she “stands with the Jewish people.”

Shortly after the scandal broker, however, she appeared on Steven Colbert’s “The Late Show” and seemed to walk back her apology. Goldberg told Colbert:

The Nazis lied. They had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people. So, to me, I’m thinking, ‘How can you say it’s about race if you are fighting each other?’ So, it all really began because I said, ‘How will we explain to children what happened in Nazi Germany?’ I said, ‘This wasn’t racial, this was about white on white.’ And everybody said, ‘No, no, no, it was racial,’ and so that’s what this all came from.

Goldberg’s choice to double down on the claim both with Colbert and in the more recent Sunday Times interview suggests her apology was insincere.