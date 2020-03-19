Whoopi Goldberg Claims Coronavirus Is NOT China’s Fault: ‘Mother Nature Did This To Us’

Whoopi Goldberg blamed the coronavirus pandemic on coming from “Mother Nature” and dismissed labeling it a product of China on Wednesday’s edition of The View.

In a clip, President Donald Trump said, “Well, China was putting out information which was false that our military gave this to them. That was false. Rather than having an argument, I said I have to call it where it came from. It did come from China. So I think it’s a very accurate term, but I didn’t appreciate the fact that China was saying our military gave it to them. Our military did not give it to anybody.”

An incoherent Whoopi Goldberg responded to the clip, saying, “I mean, and clearly he’s trying to pin the blame on China. I don’t really, I don’t recall hearing— I don’t recall hearing China say the military gave it to them. I remember them trying to quell this pandemic. Am I crazy?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I was uncomfortable, and I remain uncomfortable, Whoopi, when they’re saying, you know, this is the Chinese virus, this is the Wuhan virus. I don’t think this is time to do that. I think when the swine flu in 1998 originated here in the United States, we didn’t hear people saying, this is the American swine flu. But then again, if it is true that China is saying that the American military gave it to the Chinese, then our president is someone that is a counterpuncher, and we know that, and so this was to be expected that he would counterpunch.”

Goldberg said, “He also makes things up. He makes things up to cover his behind.”

She continued, confusingly, saying, “You know, people as we’ve seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out, you know, will attack. So we need to stop calling it or labeling it like it’s they did it to us. Mother Nature really did this to us.”