Whoopi Goldberg Baffled after Testing Positive for COVID: ‘I’ve Done EVERYTHING I Was Supposed to Do’

Whoopi Goldberg expressed her utter shock on Wednesday when she learned she tested positive for coronavirus despite being thrice jabbed.

During a remote appearance on “The View,” Goldberg declared that she was surprised when she received the positive test result because she had been obediently complying with all the suggested precautions.

CHECKING IN WITH WHOOPI ❤️ After testing positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough case over the holidays, our @WhoopiGoldberg joins us live from home to tell us how she's doing and shares that she plans to return to #TheView on Monday! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I0wdGt9Jyd — The View (@TheView) January 5, 2022

“I left a couple of weeks ago, just before the break, because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus, so I left. So I’ve been gone a long time, I feel,” Goldberg told her fellow co-hosts.

“And I was all excited and, you know, they have to test us, and so they sent people to test me, and they tested me, and it was like, ‘Oh no you’re not coming back. We’re not sending anybody to your house. You have corona.’ And it was like, wait what?” she stated.

Foxnews.com reports: Goldberg stated that her shock came from the fact that she was fully vaccinated, had received the vaccine booster shot and hadn’t gone anywhere other than her house or “done anything.”

“But that’s the thing about the omicron, you just don’t know where it is. You don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it,” she said.

“It’s one of those things where you think I’ve done everything I was supposed to do. Yeah, it doesn’t stop omicron, and that’s the problem with a variant, because it gets stronger and does different stuff to you, so, you know, unless everybody gets vaccinated this is what we’re going to be facing for the next, you know, little while,” Goldberg added.

The liberal daytime gabfest returned to a remote broadcasting format this week amid the massive increase in daily coronavirus cases across the U.S. According to the CDC, the omicron variant of the virus, which Goldberg indicated she had contracted, now accounts for more than 95% of all new cases diagnosed across the country.