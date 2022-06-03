Whoopi Goldberg: ALL Gun-Owning Americans Must Be Jailed Immediately

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg is calling for police to arrest over 100 million law-abiding American gun owners for the crime of believing in the Second Amendment.

Goldberg went on an unhinged rant during Wednesday’s show where she unloaded on AR-15 owners.

Goldberg started her rant by demanding that the Biden administration outlaw AR-15’s immediately.

Guest host Tara Setmayer argued that shooters would just revert to using handguns, like the ones used in the Virginia Tech shooting.

Goldberg suggested that would be an improvement because handguns don’t “turn people to dust.”

pic.twitter.com/DoeHJRhtWF — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 1, 2022

Foxnews.com reports: “What happens to the black market then?” Setmayer asked, saying that AR-15s are the most popular gun in the country.

“I’ll tell you what happens. The same thing that happens that is being threatened to women who decide maybe I need to go talk to somebody about an abortion, where they say, report them and we’ll put them in jail,” Goldberg responded. “That’s what.”

Setmayer said that it would need to be enforced.

On May 25, Goldberg said that Republicans should be as aggressive about gun control as they are about being pro-life and protecting the unborn.

“Alito says abortion’s not in the Constitution, well, neither are AR-15s. So I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them, either,” Goldberg said. “”Life is so sacred, then stop using guns to abort young lives. Stop using guns.”