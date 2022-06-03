Whoopi Goldberg: ALL Gun-Owning Americans Must Be Jailed Immediately

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg is calling for police to arrest over 100 million law-abiding American gun owners for the crime of believing in the Second Amendment.
Goldberg went on an unhinged rant during Wednesday’s show where she unloaded on AR-15 owners.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Goldberg started her rant by demanding that the Biden administration outlaw AR-15’s immediately.
Latest Videos
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Guest host Tara Setmayer argued that shooters would just revert to using handguns, like the ones used in the Virginia Tech shooting.
Goldberg suggested that would be an improvement because handguns don’t “turn people to dust.”
Watch:
Foxnews.com reports: “What happens to the black market then?” Setmayer asked, saying that AR-15s are the most popular gun in the country.
“I’ll tell you what happens. The same thing that happens that is being threatened to women who decide maybe I need to go talk to somebody about an abortion, where they say, report them and we’ll put them in jail,” Goldberg responded. “That’s what.”
Setmayer said that it would need to be enforced.
On May 25, Goldberg said that Republicans should be as aggressive about gun control as they are about being pro-life and protecting the unborn.
“Alito says abortion’s not in the Constitution, well, neither are AR-15s. So I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them, either,” Goldberg said. “”Life is so sacred, then stop using guns to abort young lives. Stop using guns.”