WHO Whistleblower: ‘We’re Living in a Pandemic of LIES – Bill Gates Is in Charge’

A World Health Organization whistleblower has gone on the record to warn that the WHO has been taken over by hostile entities such as Bill Gates who are perpetuating a ‘pandemic of lies’ in order to enslave humanity.

In an interview with a Norwegian newspaper, Astrid Stuckelberger said the pandemic was orchestrated by the world’s elites in order to usher in a ‘New World Order’ and control the population.

Freewestmedia.com reports: “It was special: Organizations such as GAVI – the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization led by Bill Gates – they came to WHO in 2006 with funding. Since then, the WHO has developed into a new type of international organization. GAVI gained more and more influence, and total immunity, more than the diplomats in the UN. GAVI can do exactly what they want, the police can do nothing.”

The WHO underwent an audit in 2014 and after that, it became more like a company with countries as its subsidiaries.

“When I worked with international relations in the WHO in 2013, I saw that GAVI came in more and more. GAVI presented a global action plan for vaccination 2012-2020. That is, eight years where GAVI had everything in their hands. Bill Gates handled the vaccination, he took over.”

The WHO wields enormous power over countries, she said. “Before, all countries were free. But now, when I do interviews around the world, I see that each country is part of a ‘WHO company’. WHO is no longer a democratic member organization, like the UN. The various governments form the basis of the ‘enterprise’. It logically agrees with what is happening now, since the ‘companies’ want money, business, and to control people. It’s like slavery. The taxes we pay, they go to governments that are subject to ‘the company’. Under the multinational organizations, such as GAVI.”

Contract between GAVI, the World Bank and the WHO

“GAVI, the World Bank and the WHO entered into a contract called IFFM: International Facility Finance for Immunization. Our countries, our people, pay to the WHO, the World Bank and GAVI to carry out their immunization programs. Which means vaccinating the entire population. When you see the plan from GAVI, you see that from 2012 to 2020 they have had this as a goal. But then it did not work, they had to create a pandemic.”

She said the pandemic was most certainly planned. ” You can see this from all the documents. Everyone can analyze them, they are in the open, right in front of our eyes.”

She pointed to research by Professor John Ioannidis at Stanford University showing that mortality in 2020 was not higher compared to other years. “It’s a lie, and no pandemic. The WHO accepts that mortality is not higher, yet they have not declared the ‘pandemic’ to be over,” she added.

Stuckelberger said she did not view herself as a whistleblower, but an expert in public health, medicine and science. But Gates’ minions have declared war on her. “The universities of Geneva and Lausanne have stopped all my courses. I’m on trial, they’re attacking me. They want to revoke my medical license, they’re trying to say I’m not competent, that I’m lying. This applies to all researchers who say this, we are now several doctors who warn of death after vaccination. It is dangerous for professionals to talk about it.”

The former WHO employee laughed wryly about the role of the media in spreading lies. “Media is paid for by the multinational ‘companies’. I call them international pirates. And the media controls the governments. The media must become independent, they must help the population to obtain free information.”

A number of studies and doctors have highlighted that there is treatment for Covid-19.

Stuckelberger, who lives in Geneva, believes the solution is to go back to ancient community life: “We must organize a parallel social system. We have to go back to the ‘Viking Age’. It has come to Switzerland, many things here now have roots in Viking times. I think about it a lot – in Norway one can go back to agriculture.”