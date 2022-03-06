WHO Whistleblower: ‘New World Order’ Is About to Play Its Final Hand

Fact checked
March 6, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
WHO whistleblower admits New World Order is going to play its final hand
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A report by Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a WHO whistleblower, predicts a power grab by the World Health Organization in May of 2022 – based on information she received from elite insiders – which would abolish individual nations’ constitutions and replace them with the WHO’s own.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)