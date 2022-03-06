WHO Whistleblower: ‘New World Order’ Is About to Play Its Final Hand

A report by Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a WHO whistleblower, predicts a power grab by the World Health Organization in May of 2022 – based on information she received from elite insiders – which would abolish individual nations’ constitutions and replace them with the WHO’s own.
WATCH:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- President Putin Bans ‘Fake News’ – CNN Immediately Stops Broadcasting in Russia - March 6, 2022
- Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Capture & Torture MMA Fighter Maxim Ryndovsky – Media Blackout - March 6, 2022
- Democrat Mayor Charged with Child Rape - March 6, 2022