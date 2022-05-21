WHO Warns Festivals & Large Gatherings Might Accelerate Spread Of Monkeypox In Europe

The World Health Organization is warning that summer gatherings could accelerate the spread of monkeypox across Europe.
The warning from a top European WHO official is the first indication that health technocrats may once again be thinking about imposing restrictions to stop the spread of a virus.
Summit News reports: Monkeypox cases in the UK, where the virus first arrived thanks to someone traveling back from Nigeria, have more than doubled, it was revealed earlier today.
At least nine other countries around the world have also reported suspected cases of the virus, which can cause severe illness in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.
Clusters of cases have been observed amongst homosexual men, who are more at risk of catching the virus from sexual partners.
According to Sky News, “Exactly what is driving the UK’s largest outbreak is a mystery,” especially as health experts previously asserted that monkeypox wasn’t very transmissible amongst humans, with some speculating it has mutated.
Now the World Health Organization is warning that summer festivals and mass gatherings could accelerate the spread of monkeypox.
“As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many,” said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.
The virus is also spreading at the same time the WHO is preparing to vote on an international pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).
According to critics, the treaty would, “give the unelected WHO greater control of national emergency healthcare decisions and new powers to push vaccine passports, global surveillance, and “global coordinated actions” that address “misinformation” whenever it declares a “health emergency.”
Of course, all those fears will naturally be dismissed as “misinformation” by WHO-aligned ‘fact checkers’ in due course.