WHO Warns COVID Jabs Are to Blame for Rise in Deadly Hepatitis among Children

Fact checked
May 7, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
WHO admits Covid jabs are to blame for rise in Hepatitis among children
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The World Health Organization recently issued a ‘global alert’ about a new severe form of hepatitis affecting children a result of the COVID jabs.

The announcement came after the UK Government launched an urgent investigation after detecting higher than usual rates of hepatitis among children, after having ruled out the usual viruses that cause the condition.

Dailyexpose.uk reports: The current publicised, but not watertight theory is that this is due to an adenovirus. But not just any adenovirus. Evidence suggests that Medicine Regulators around the world believe it is due to an “attenuated” adenovirus variant in both the AstraZeneca and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines that has gone rogue.

Latest Videos

President Biden has declared that Trump supporters are ‘domestic terrorists’ who threaten to plunge America into a civil war. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden warned said the following: "the MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Biden also bizarrely warned that because of Trump supporters, gay children may soon be banned from the same “classroom as other children” if SCOTUS follows through. Are today’s Trump supporters worse than the Democrat-run KKK or any extremist organizations that have existed in our nation’s history? Of course not.
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnI5czBXNEhMUW1Z

President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’

17 hours ago

Every single school in Oregon – including elementary schools – will soon be forced to provide tampons and feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms with “instructions on how to use” them. The woke new rules were issued as part of the state’s Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, which mandates that menstrual products be made available in “every student bathroom.” Portland Public Schools is excited to begin its planned implementation of the every bathroom requirement. In a recent statement, the district announced that it had made feminine products available in “female and all-gender restrooms” and added that the products would be provided in “all remaining restrooms, including boys’ bathrooms,” by the start of the next school year.
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLndJX1dmY044RTFv

Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms

May 5, 2022 11:02 pm

Student midwives in the UK are now being taught how to deliver babies from 'birthing persons' with a penis - i.e. biological men. And no, this is NOT satire.  A 'skills workbook' produced by a University in Scotland has sparked backlash after it began instructing midwives on how to assist biological males in giving birth. Midwives across the UK have also been told by a government-sponsored report from the LGBT Foundation that they should refrain from using gendered language, including phrases such as "breastfeeding". The report suggested using more inclusive phrases such as "chestfeeding" instead.  Welcome to Clown World.
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklUbnJLLWwyeGo4

Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’

May 4, 2022 11:14 am

A woke anti-Trump NBC news anchor was busted in a pedophile sting last week by a group of Predator Hunters who captured the incident on camera. Local NBC affiliate anchor Zach Wheeler had agreed to meet up with what he thought was a teenage boy. The teen turned out to be a decoy used by the child protection group to lure child abusers who agree to meet in public. The predator hunters announced this week that they handed information regarding the encounter over to the state police.
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkN6dXBsM3pUNGlR

Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting

May 3, 2022 10:19 pm

Processing meat on your own property in the U.S. can now lead to jail time, as has been proven by an Amish man from Pennsylvania who has been threatened with a prison sentence and issued a $250,000 fine for doing just that. Amos Miller says he is being persecuted by the Biden administration for practicing his religious freedom to raise and prepare food the way he believes God intended. Miller practices rotational grazing on his independently owned, holistically managed, century old farm in Bird-In-Hand Pennsylvania. His heritage-breed cows are raised on organic pastures. A couple of weeks ago, a federal judge threatened Miller with jail time for selling his own produce, and sent armed U.S. marshals to his home. Last summer, the judge also ordered Miller to pay $250,000 for committing the same crime. Who owns the meat you buy? The US government, apparently.
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklqQmJlZVpiWHJR

Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property

April 30, 2022 5:34 pm

Emmanuel Macron, the former Rothschild banker might have been declared the winner of the French election, but millions of Marine Le Pen voters lost their ballots, and their rights, last Sunday. In France, if a ballot is damaged, it cannot be cast. So the elite, who are desperate to install Macron in office for another five years, arranged for the destruction of millions of Le Pen ballots. Marine Le Pen has consistently called out Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” Pre-election polls had Macron and Le Pen running neck and neck, as recently as April 10. The spoiled ballots shown in this video, all Le Pen’s, all have disqualifying tears in the same place. This isn’t some grand conspiracy, it’s grand theft. And they’ve got away with it yet again.
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm9meGNnbVNxYU9v

Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election

April 29, 2022 8:50 am

Democrats are introducing a bill that will impose monthly fines on the unjabbed and a requirement to pay twice what they’d otherwise owe in personal income taxes. Rhode Islanders who refuse to submit to Big Pharma and accept the Covid-19 shot will face $50 monthly fines under the proposed legislation. They will also have to pay double the taxes of a jabbed person in the same financial situation, under the “dystopian” state Senate bill. Senator Samuel W. Bell, a woke Democrat, is the radical leftist responsible for the legislation, which has drawn sharp criticism on Twitter. It has also prompted Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a Republican, to organize a grassroots campaign opposing the authoritarian measure. De la Cruz, the Senate minority whip who dropped out of the 2nd Congressional District race last week, wrote an email to supporters, saying people across the state have been asking her about Bell’s bill. “I have not, nor will I ever support, legislation that coerces Rhode Islanders into making medical decisions or face steep financial damages,” she wrote.
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjg1SlpFclM5cjVR

Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans

April 27, 2022 10:55 pm

The world’s most prominent “Nazi hunter” has condemned Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government for supporting and training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine. Efraim Zuroff, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel, says governments and the mainstream media are deliberately misleading the public when they claim Ukraine is not overrun by Nazis. Governments and media across the West insist claims about “Azov” and other units of the Ukrainian military having Nazi sympathies is “Russian disinformation.” However, Zuroff insists that it is NOT Russian propaganda. Canada has spent nearly a billion dollars on training Ukrainian troops since the 2014 coup in which Western-backed rebels overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government. The only people spreading propaganda on this issue, it seems, is the mainstream media.
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjNBVUpJRTFKUHJz

Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

April 26, 2022 6:30 pm

Hundreds of Justin Bieber fans say they witnessed the singer “shapeshift into a reptilian” while greeting them at Perth Airport. One witness said that “all hell broke loose” in the airport after Justin Bieber shapeshifted in front of his fans. According to historians there have been sightings of reptilians around the world at regular intervals throughout history, however it is widely believed that we are now in a golden age of reptilian sightings. There is a belief that the world is gaining consciousness, waking up, and that the veil is slowly lifting. It is said that Justin Bieber is becoming one of the most commonly sighted shapeshifting reptilians in the world. Two people watching the same scene will not necessarily both be able to discern the shapeshifting reptilian, however experts are saying that more people than ever before have developed the ability to witness reptilians manifest in their true form.
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJlUVlqRGlsd0JN

Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian

April 25, 2022 8:56 pm

Load More... Subscribe

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

The hepatitis infections had been confirmed to have hit children in at least twelve different countries, with the majority of those cases spiking in the UK.

As of 3 May 2022, there have been 163 cases of acute non-A-E hepatitis with serumtransaminases greater than 500 IU/l identified in children aged under 16 years old in the UK since 1 January 2022.

Adenovirus remains the most frequently detected potential pathogen. Amongst 163 UK cases, 126 have been tested for adenovirus of which 91 had adenovirus detected (72%).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) claims in their 2nd technical briefing on the matter that ‘the following hypotheses are all being actively tested by the investigations in process’-

  • A normal adenovirus infection
  • A novel variant adenovirus
  • A post-infectious SARS-CoV-2 syndrome
  • A drug, toxin or environmental exposure
  • A novel pathogen either acting alone or as a coinfection
  • A new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Quite why they are going down the avenue of blaming this on Covid-19 beggar’s belief. Because SARS-CoV-2 has only been detected in 24 of the 132 cases with available results (18%).

But the adenovirus theory is certainly interesting when you consider what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on the 5th May 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorised use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorised or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The FDA claims this is due to conducting an updated analysis and finding that the risk of thrombosis following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine.

But hold on a minute. They already knew about the dangers of blood clots months ago and had added them to the Johnson & Johnson safety fact sheet. So why the sudden change of heart now?

The mystery hepatitis cases have recently been recorded in 14 states across America. Doctors in Ohio have reported 7 cases in children as young as 18 months, and North Dakota confirmed their first case on 5th May. As of the same date, six children have required a liver transplant and one has died.

Could the actual reason for essentially banning the use of the Janssen vaccine instead have something to do with medicine regulators’ fears that the accentuated adenovirus it contains has gone rogue?

Both the J&J and AstraZeneca Covid-19 injections are viral vector gene therapies. Both allegedly work by doing the following –

First, the DNA instructions to create the SARS-CoV-2 antigen (spike protein; not the full SARS-CoV-2 virus) are inserted into a modified virus (adenovirus).

Then after the “vaccine” is injected into an individual, the viral vector delivers the spike protein DNA instructions to cells resulting in large amounts of the spike protein antigen.

The resulting immune response to SARS-CoV-2 allegedly helps mimic what occurs during natural infection and results in a cellular immune response.

The current theory, however, is that the adenovirus now circulating has been born from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Which would suggest the FDA have suspended the Janssen jab to prevent it from doing exactly the same thing. But that doesn’t mean the J&J jab isn’t the actual culprit.

The UK was the first country to roll-out the adenovirus based AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection en masse in January 2021, and it was also the first country to report an unusual increase in hepatitis cases of unknown cause among children. Just a coincidence?

The theory behind the AstraZeneca virus going rogue is that the virus contained in the vaccine combines with the E1 gene from another circulating adenovirus, of which there are many. The result is a replicating ChAdOx1 virus. (A wealth of scientific information and reasoning on the theory can be found hereSource)

Because most people have been exposed to Adenoviruses throughout their lives they will be immune. But young children who have been forced to stay at home for the past two years are now being hit with a dangerous adenovirus on first exposure.

But don’t take our word for it, take the word of this scientific study instead –

And this study found in the British Medical Journal –

Is it just a coincidence that –

  • a wealth of scientific information supports the fact that it is perfectly possible for adenovirus vectors to go rogue,
  • the leading theory on a sudden rise in deadly hepatitis cases among children is that it is due to an adenovirus,
  • both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines contain adenovirus vectors,
  • and the FDA have suddenly announced the J&J jab should only be used when no other option is available?

Or have Medicine Regulators finally realised the damage they have caused by granting emergency use authorisation for experimental gene therapies to be administered to a huge chunk of the world’s population?

If it is the Covid-19 injections then we’re sure we will never officially know.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)